Southern Maryland Automotive Group Acquires Waldorf Chrysler Jeep, Launches All-New Waldorf Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
This consolidation brings all four Stellantis brands—Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram—together at one state-of-the-art location, offering greater convenience, selection, and service for Southern Maryland customers.
“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Chrysler and Jeep to our Waldorf location,” said Greg Basiliko, CEO of Southern Maryland Automotive Group.
“Bringing all four Stellantis brands together at one destination reflects our long-standing commitment to customer convenience, selection, and excellence.
This is a significant step in our continued growth, and we look forward to delivering an unmatched vehicle buying and ownership experience.”
The move reinforces Southern Maryland Automotive Group’s position as the largest privately held dealership group in the region, employing over 1,000 people and representing 13 major automotive brands. The new unified Waldorf Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram store is part of the group’s broader mission to provide modern, customer-first automotive solutions across sales, service, and support.
For more information, visit www.somdauto.com.
