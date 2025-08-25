The Calida Group Debuts Elysian at Rainbow in Southwest Las Vegas

Elysian Living Elysian at Rainbow Ribbon Cutting from L to R: Las Vegas Chamber Rep Lita Stein, Co-Founder and CO CEO of The Calida Group Douglas Eisner, Council Woman Victoria Seaman with property team

The Calida Group marked 18 years of community impact in southwest Las Vegas with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Elysian at Rainbow.

Douglas Eisner, co-founder and co-CEO, said Elysian Living has always aimed to create communities within reach for all and looks forward to the city’s continued growth.” — Co-Founder and Co-CEO Douglas Eisner

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Photos available HERE

The Calida Group, a leading real estate development and investment firm, celebrated the launch of Elysian at Rainbow with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday evening at 6775 W. Badura Ave. in southwest Las Vegas.

Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, who represents Ward 2, opened the event by welcoming community leaders, partners and residents. She praised The Calida Group’s impact, citing the company’s “18 years of commitment to enhancing the Las Vegas Valley and creating communities that bring people together.”

Lita Stein, representing the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the economic benefits of the project. “Elysian at Rainbow not only strengthens our neighborhoods but also generates jobs and supports local businesses, contributing to the continued growth of our city,” Stein said.

Douglas Eisner, co-founder and co-CEO of The Calida Group, noted the company’s upcoming 18th anniversary.

“Eighteen years ago, when we launched the Elysian Living brand, we did not seek just to build an apartment or even a community. We sought to build a community that spanned the city,” Eisner said. “As part of that, we make sure all of our properties are accessible across a range of price points, within reach for everyone. We are excited to see the city continue to grow and to be a part of it.”

Following remarks, Seaman, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, presented a proclamation recognizing Aug. 21 as Elysian at Rainbow Day and honoring The Calida Group for its contributions to Las Vegas. The ceremony concluded with a ribbon cutting, photos and a community reception featuring tours, live entertainment, craft cocktails and local bites.

The new luxury community offers 336 units, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartment homes, and includes resort-style amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, pool, coffee lounge and social spaces designed to foster connection.

Media Contact:

Eileen Lopez

562.685.5744

elopez@thecalidagroup.com

###



About The Calida Group

The Calida Group is a leading developer, investor, and operator of multifamily real estate properties in the western United States. Founded in 2007 by Douglas Eisner and Eric Cohen, the principals have developed or acquired more than 20,000 multifamily units, and its senior management combines over 100 years of real estate experience. The Calida Group invests roughly $1 billion annually across three primary strategies (Development, Value-Add Acquisitions and Core-Plus Acquisitions) on behalf of a series of discretionary commingled funds serving the family office and ultra-high net worth communities, as well as forming partnerships with many of the nation’s largest financial institutions.

The Calida Group begins with strategic and creative deal sourcing methods to identify investment opportunities that are often completely off market or otherwise less competitively advertised. Then, by leveraging the firm’s lifestyle-oriented design capabilities and operational expertise, The Calida Group tailors unique business plans for each asset. Finally, by meticulously implementing these business plans while managing construction risk, conservatively financing each property and employing thoughtful tax planning, Calida is able to create superior investment opportunities with lower risk than would typically be expected in deals of similar return profiles.

For more information please visit us at TheCalidaGroup.com, or reach out to our investor relations department at InvestorRelations@TheCalidaGroup.com.

About Elysian Living

Elysian Living communities feature meticulous design, created specifically with comfort, style and convenience in mind. The luxury homes feature the highest-level of custom finishes, ultra-modern design fixtures and the latest in tech packages to create an unsurpassed home living experience. Conveniently located near nightlife, fine-dining options, shopping and parks, an Elysian living community is more than just a home; it's an elevated living experience that takes luxury living to a whole new level. For more information.

To learn more about Elysian Living, visit ElysianLiving.com. Stay up to date on all things Elysian Living on Instagram and Facebook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.