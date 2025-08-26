Concierge Pediatric and Adolescent Mental Health Gets a New Home in Beverly Hills with Dr. Peyman Tashkandi

Dr. Peyman Tashkandi

Dr. Peyman Tashkandi Opens A New Concierge Mental Health Practice in Beverly Hills Specializing in Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatric Care

I believe in taking a comprehensive approach to mental health care, for all ages with emphasis on the interplay of biological, psychological, and social factors.” — Dr. Peyman Tashkandi

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Peyman Tashkandi , a double board-certified psychiatrist, has opened a new comprehensive mental health practice at 435 North Roxbury Drive, Suite 407, in Beverly Hills, California. The practice provides specialized psychiatric services for children, adolescents, and adults throughout Los Angeles County and Southern California. Dr. Tashkandi holds dual board certifications in General Adult Psychiatry and Child and Adolescent Psychiatry from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, allowing him to provide comprehensive care across all age groups and developmental stages.Dr. Tashkandi previously served as Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine , bringing extensive academic and clinical experience to his private practice. His unique combination of board certifications and academic background positions him to treat patients across the entire lifespan while providing specialized expertise in the developmental and psychological needs of children and adolescents. The Beverly Hills practice operates on a holistic, patient-centered treatment philosophy that addresses the complex interplay of biological, psychological, andsocial factors affecting mental health.This comprehensive approach is particularly important for young patients navigating the unique pressures of life in Los Angeles County, including communities such as West Hollywood, Santa Monica, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, San Fernando Valley, Pasadena, Glendale, and surrounding areas. "Mental health challenges facing children and adolescents today require specialized understanding and comprehensive treatment approaches," states Dr. Tashkandi. "My practice creates a therapeutic environment where patients and families feel supported throughout their mental health journey. We focus on collaborative care that involves families, schools, and healthcare providers to ensure lasting positive outcomes."Dr. Tashkandi's practice provides a comprehensive range of evidence-based mental health services designed to meet diverse patient needs. Diagnostic and Assessment Services include comprehensive psychiatric evaluations with detailed clinical interviews, mental status examinations, cognitive assessments, medical and psychiatric history review, and coordination with schools and healthcare providers. These evaluations result in accurate diagnostic formulations and personalized treatment recommendations. Psychotherapy and Counseling services offer individual therapy for children, adolescents, and adults using cognitive-behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy principles, mindfulness-based interventions, psychodynamic approaches, and family systems therapy.Medication Management services provide conservative and thoughtful psychiatric medication management when clinically indicated, prioritizing patient safety, minimizing side effects, and optimizing therapeutic outcomes through patient education and regular monitoring. Specialized Consultations include interventional psychiatry consultations for treatment-resistant conditions, second opinion evaluations, and collaborative care coordination with pediatricians, family physicians, therapists, school counselors, and other healthcare providers. Family Support Services encompass parent coaching, family education programs, sibling support, and guidance for creating supportive home environments that promote mental health recovery and resilience.Dr. Tashkandi provides expert treatment for Neurodevelopmental Disorders, including Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), Autism Spectrum Disorders, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, and communication disorders through behavioral interventions, educational accommodations, medication management, family support, and school coordination. Mood Disorders treated include Major Depressive Disorder, Persistent Depressive Disorder, Bipolar I and II Disorders, Cyclothymic Disorder, mood disorders related to medical conditions, and grief-related conditions using psychotherapy, medication management, lifestyle modifications, and family therapy approaches.The practice addresses Anxiety Disorders such as Generalized Anxiety Disorder, Social Anxiety Disorder, Panic Disorder, Agoraphobia, Specific Phobias, Separation Anxiety Disorder, Selective Mutism, and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) through cognitive-behavioral therapy, exposure therapy, mindfulness-based interventions, and family therapy. Trauma-related conditions, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Acute Stress Disorder, adjustment disorders, Complex PTSD, developmental trauma, and other trauma responses, are treated with trauma-focused psychotherapy, medication management for associated symptoms, and family therapy coordination.Behavioral and Conduct Issues such as Oppositional Defiant Disorder, Conduct Disorder, disruptive behavior disorders, aggression, self-harm behaviors, and other conduct-related concerns are addressed through behavioral interventions, family therapy, parent training, and school consultation. The practice also treats eating disorders, sleep disorders, substance use disorders in adolescents and adults, personality disorders, psychotic disorders, and other complex mental health conditions requiring specialized intervention and long-term management approaches.The Beverly Hills location provides convenient access for families throughout Los Angeles County and Southern California. Dr. Tashkandi is committed to serving diverse communities and working collaboratively with mental health professionals, pediatricians, family physicians, school counselors, and community organizations to create comprehensive support networks for patients and families. The practice welcomes patients from all cultural, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds, providing culturally sensitive and individually tailored treatment approaches in a modern, comfortable, and confidential setting that promotes healing and recovery.Individuals and families seeking mental health services are encouraged to contact the practice to learn about available services, insurance coverage, and scheduling options. The practice accepts most major insurance plans and offers flexible scheduling to accommodate patient needs.Dr. Peyman Tashkandi, Board-Certified Psychiatrist specializing in Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry, can be reached at :Beverly Hills Concierge Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------435 North Roxbury Drive, Suite 407, Beverly Hills, California 90210.Phone: (424) 303-8188,Website: www.drtashkandi.com Office Hours: By Appointment,Emergency Services: Available through the on-call system.

