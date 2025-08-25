Help plan the future of the Salt Lake WMA

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will present the draft materials for the Salt Lake Wildlife Management Area 10-year Land Management Plan at a public hearing in Brevard County on Thursday, Sept. 25.

The public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. at the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Cultural Complex, 2130 Freedom Ave., Mims, FL 32754. The public is encouraged to attend and will have the opportunity to comment and ask questions regarding the draft plan for the Salt Lake WMA.

The Salt Lake WMA encompasses approximately 6,729 acres in Brevard County and is an important piece of the conservation lands buffering the Atlantic Coastal Ridge in east Florida. It is named for one of the three lakes that border the area — Salt Lake, Loughman Lake and South Lake. Conserving native scrub habitats along the St. Johns River and Indian River Lagoon system, the Salt Lake WMA protects vital watersheds and water quality while also providing connectivity within a major wildlife corridor.

“This is an opportunity for the public to provide input on the environmental planning and conservation land management that will occur on the area,” said Christina Omran, FWC Biological Administrator. “This management plan will specify how we intend to accomplish conservation goals.”

For more information and other upcoming public hearings, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation then click “Terrestrial Conservation” and “Management.” Hunting and fishing regulations are not included in this plan or public hearing; they are addressed through a separate public process. Visit MyFWC.com/Hunting or MyFWC.com/Fishing to learn more about hunting and fishing regulations.

To obtain a copy of the draft elements of the management plan for the Salt Lake WMA, call Christina Omran at 850-510-1823 or email Christina.Omran@MyFWC.com.

Pursuant to Chapters 253 and 259, Florida Statutes, all lands purchased with public funds must have a Land Management Plan that ensures the property will be managed in a manner that is consistent with the intended purposes of the purchase. To see more about Land Management Plans, visit MyFWC.com/Conservation, click “Terrestrial Conservation,” then scroll to “Management Plans (WMA).”

