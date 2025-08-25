COSSA Launches as the Definitive Organization for the $26B Commercial Open Source Market

Commercial Open Source Startup Alliance (COSSA)

Follows successful incubation at the Linux Foundation and new research showing Commercial Open Source (COSS) startups outperform their proprietary peers

For years, people saw a conflict between community, capital, and founders. The data shows it's a false choice. The COSS model aligns these forces, leading to higher returns and more durable entities.” — said Joseph “JJ” Jacks, founder and general partner of OSS Capital.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Commercial Open Source Startup Alliance ( COSSA ), a foundational initiative to professionalize and scale the high-performing commercial open source (COSS) category, launched officially at the Open Source Summit EU. Incubated by the Linux Foundation since late 2024, COSSA will now be operated as a distinct and separate entity focused on commercial open source.The announcement coincides with the release of the inaugural State of Commercial Open Source 2025 report, published today by Linux Foundation Research, with contributions from COSSA and Serena. The report’s findings validate COSS as a distinct and powerful force in the software industry, revealing that the aggregate funding for COSS startups totaled $26. billion in 2024. It further shows that these companies achieve 7x greater valuations at IPO and 14x at M&A compared to closed-source peers, underscoring the need for a focused organization to champion this superior model.“Commercial open source is driving broader adoption of open source software and providing venture capital funding for enterprises, along with proven ROI,” said Mike Dolan, SVP of Legal and Strategic Programs at the Linux Foundation. “The LF is proud to have supported the inception of COSSA and looks forward to the continued success of the foundation. We will maintain our strategic collaboration with COSSA as an Incubating Partner on projects like the COSS Data Commons."A New Chapter for COSSAAs an independent entity, COSSA is positioned to become the definitive, category-defining organization for COSS, analogous to SaaStr’s role in the SaaS industry. This new structure enables a more focused fundraising strategy, including the development of its Catalyst Fund as a vehicle for attracting tax-deductible donations of cash and, in particular, appreciated stock to support the ecosystem.“The Linux Foundation was the perfect launchpad, and our joint research validates what many of us knew instinctively: COSS is a superior venture model,” said Matt Trifiro, Founder and Executive Director of COSSA. “Now, it’s time to build the category-defining institution for this movement, the SaaStr for COSS. We will do that by providing the data, playbooks, and network that connect the most successful investors with the next generation of visionary founders.”“For years, people saw a conflict between community, capital, and founders. The data shows it's a false choice,” said Joseph “JJ” Jacks, founder and general partner of OSS Capital . “The COSS model aligns these forces, leading to more durable companies, healthier communities, and superior investor returns. COSSA is the organization built to champion this powerful alignment.”COSSA will actively collaborate with other foundations, including the Linux Foundation, ensuring the entire ecosystem benefits from shared data and insights.Find Out MoreFor more information on COSSA and its programs, see the following:- Visit the COSSA website at https://cossa.io - Download the State of COSS 2025 research report at https://www.linuxfoundation.org/research/2025-state-of-commercial-open-source About COSSAThe Commercial Open Source Startup Alliance (COSSA) is dedicated to strengthening the discipline of commercial open source. The organization delivers shared data, mentorship, and best practices to support entrepreneurs, investors, and communities building the next generation of open source companies. Learn more at https://cossa.io PR Contact:Eleni LaughlinAgency of Noteeleni@agencyofnote.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.