Eduscape Acquires MARCO to Support Mental Health in Education
Eduscape will keep MARCo as an independent entity focused on its mission with Alex Urrea, Eduscape's Founder assuming the CEO role for MARCo, while Boyle will shift to Founder and Chief Technology Officer of MARCo and take the role as Head of AI Solutions at Eduscape. Dr. Matthew J. Murphy, an award winning former Superintendent and mental health coach for leaders will take the role of Chief Learning Officer for MARCo. "Bringing MARCo, Jacob and his highly qualified team into the Eduscape family helps keep driving our mission of "empowering educators to unlock the potential of every learner" by leveraging state of the art AI and robotics to support mental wellness, because you have to be well to learn well. MARCo is a proven model of how technology, including AI, can actually enhance personalized connection and support when applied correctly." said Urrea.
Eduscape plans to enhance the MARCo solution set to reach more schools and leverage its AI technology across Eduscape's professional learning framework including myEduscape, its eLearning library and platform. "It has been a long and rewarding journey to reach over 30,000 clients, but I want to help many more people, especially students struggling with connection and mental health. Eduscape's market reach and reputation as a purpose-driven learning organization will help MARCo reach 100x its impact and more." said Boyle.
About Eduscape:
Eduscape is the leading professional learning organization in North America. The organization’s purpose is to unlock the potential of every learner by empowering teachers with innovative teaching solutions. Eduscape is in its 18th year of operation and has developed and delivered professional development to over one million educators.
