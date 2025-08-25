Eduscape Acquires MARCO to Support Mental Health in Education

...you have to be well to learn well.” — Alex Urrea

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARCo Health , the mental health assisting robot and AI company, has been acquired by Eduscape , the leading professional learning organization in North America. MARCo was founded in 2018 by Jacob Boyle, who at the lowest moment of his life was unable to reach the support he sought in a timely manner. In that moment, Jacob, an aspiring Mechanical Engineer consulting for a naval defense contractor, made it his mission to help others in their time of need. Therefore, he founded MARCo which combines advanced, emotionally-intelligent AI algorithms and robotics to support mental health intervention. "We designed MARCo to be a friend, a first tier intervention Counselor and/or simply a journaling assistant. MARCo uses the concepts of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to understand the thoughts and feelings you are struggling with, and helps to coach you through them." said Boyle.Eduscape will keep MARCo as an independent entity focused on its mission with Alex Urrea, Eduscape's Founder assuming the CEO role for MARCo, while Boyle will shift to Founder and Chief Technology Officer of MARCo and take the role as Head of AI Solutions at Eduscape. Dr. Matthew J. Murphy, an award winning former Superintendent and mental health coach for leaders will take the role of Chief Learning Officer for MARCo. "Bringing MARCo, Jacob and his highly qualified team into the Eduscape family helps keep driving our mission of "empowering educators to unlock the potential of every learner" by leveraging state of the art AI and robotics to support mental wellness, because you have to be well to learn well. MARCo is a proven model of how technology, including AI, can actually enhance personalized connection and support when applied correctly." said Urrea.Eduscape plans to enhance the MARCo solution set to reach more schools and leverage its AI technology across Eduscape's professional learning framework including myEduscape, its eLearning library and platform. "It has been a long and rewarding journey to reach over 30,000 clients, but I want to help many more people, especially students struggling with connection and mental health. Eduscape's market reach and reputation as a purpose-driven learning organization will help MARCo reach 100x its impact and more." said Boyle.About Eduscape:Eduscape is the leading professional learning organization in North America. The organization’s purpose is to unlock the potential of every learner by empowering teachers with innovative teaching solutions. Eduscape is in its 18th year of operation and has developed and delivered professional development to over one million educators.

