TARTAR SHIELD® TEAMS UP WITH DR. EMILY KING TO CHAMPION AT-HOME PET DENTAL CARE

Veterinarian Dr. Emily King partners with Tartar Shield® to spotlight VOHC-accepted chews and proven at-home dental care solutions.

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dental disease is one of the most common and undertreated health problems in pets. Tartar Shieldand Emily King, DVM, are joining forces to put dental health front and center, showcasing science-based at-home solutions that make an everyday difference.Dr. King is the founder of All-Star Veterinary Clinic in Westfield, Indiana. She earned her Bachelor of Science from James Madison University and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Tennessee. Outside of her clinic work, she hosts The Veterinary Roundtable podcast, where she and her colleagues address real-world questions in veterinary medicine. The podcast explores both the clinical aspects and the often-unspoken challenges of daily life in the veterinary field. Her approachable style and trusted voice have made her a go-to resource for both veterinary professionals and pet parents.“I’ve been wanting to partner with Tartar Shield on a deeper level for a while now, because I’ve been recommending their products for years,” Dr. Emily King shared in her announcement. “Their dental chews are among the only that actually make a difference in dental health, and they’ve got the science to back it up. They carry the VOHC seal of acceptance, which means they’re clinically proven to reduce plaque and tartar, not just a marketing claim. Whether you’re a vet looking for reliable home care options or a pet parent wanting to level up your pet’s dental routine, this is a product I believe in, and I’m so excited to share more about it.”Tartar Shield’s clinically proven and patented formulations, grounded in peer-reviewed science, combine mechanical and enzymatic cleaning action. Their flagship Soft Rawhide Chews carry the VOHC Seal of Acceptance, widely recognized as the gold standard in veterinary dental validation. In addition, Tartar Shieldoffers a complete line of oral care solutions, including biscuits, cat treats, DentaTabswater additive powder, human-grade beef Sprinkles food topper, and PRO CARE Natural Pet Toothpaste—all designed to clean teeth, freshen breath, and reduce plaque and tartar.“We are especially excited to welcome Dr. King as our Brand Ambassador because this partnership feels like a natural continuation of a relationship that’s been there for years,” said Lisa Hoover, President of Tartar Shield. “All-Star Veterinary Clinic has trusted and carried our products for a long time, and Dr. King has always shared our belief that preventive dental care makes a real difference for pets. This collaboration goes beyond products—it’s about breaking down the barriers that keep pet dental health overlooked and helping pet owners feel confident in caring for their pets at home. With Dr. King’s expertise and our science-backed solutions, we have a shared opportunity to make preventive dental care a mainstream part of pet wellness. Simple, trusted, and proven.”The partnership will include educational initiatives, digital campaigns, and live events designed to reach both veterinary professionals and pet owners. Dr. King will share expert tips for maintaining dental hygiene at home, while Tartar Shieldcontinues to advance its mission of making clinically proven, science-backed dental care accessible to every household.To learn more about Tartar Shield and its complete line of dental health products, visit www.TartarShield.com or follow @TartarShield on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.About Tartar Shield Pet Products, Inc.Headquartered in Indiana, Tartar Shielddevelops and distributes dental chews, food toppers, dissolvable water additives, and natural pet toothpaste, all backed by science and trusted by veterinary professionals and consumers nationwide. All products are proudly made in the USA and held to the highest standards of quality and performance.Media InquiriesFor all media inquiries, please contact media@tartarshield.com________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.