BuilderComs Prepares to Launch Messaging First Project Management Platform Built by Real User Demand

After years as a messaging platform, BuilderComs evolves into full project management, built directly from user demand.

This isn’t software built in a boardroom. It’s shaped by the people who use it every day.” — Ron Nussbaum, Founder of BuilderComs

EMERALD ISLE, NC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuilderComs announced today that it is preparing to roll out a new version of its construction project management platform, one shaped entirely by the people who use it.For the last several years, BuilderComs has operated as a messaging-first platform for construction teams. Earlier this year, the company made the software completely free to observe how contractors actually worked with it, what they needed most, and what they didn’t. Hundreds of user interviews and live feedback sessions gave the team a clear picture of what really matters. The result: a rebuilt version of BuilderComs that solves miscommunication in construction once and for all.“This is what happens when you’re not VC-backed or chasing investor milestones,” said Ron Nussbaum , Founder of BuilderComs. “We don’t care about buzzwords or bloat. We care about solving the problem we set out to fix: miscommunication. So we stripped it down, listened, and built the version our users told us they needed.”The upcoming release expands BuilderComs from a proven messaging platform into a complete project management system, but one built on the same foundation that made it work in the first place: communication first, everything else second. The company says this move directly challenges legacy construction software companies, which have long ignored the root problem while building features crews don’t use.BuilderComs is set to roll out the new version next month, with early access already generating excitement among builders, remodelers, and project managers nationwide.For more information, visit www.buildercoms.com About BuilderComsBuilderComs is the messaging-first, no-bullshit project management platform for construction teams tired of chaos. Founded by Marine Corps. veteran and construction leader Ron Nussbaum, BuilderComs has spent years proving its communication system in the field. By operating free, listening relentlessly, and iterating directly with its users, BuilderComs has built a platform that delivers what construction businesses actually need, not what investors want to see.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.