Travel and Tour World Powers 16 Global Travel Shows Across US, UK, Europe and Asia This September 2025

Travel And Tour World WTM ITB Berlin

TTW to join 16 major travel events worldwide in Sept 2025, covering aviation, MICE, cruise, hospitality, and tourism trends across 4 continents.

TTW is proud to be International Media Partner at 16 global events this September, amplifying voices, trends, and opportunities shaping the future of travel.” — Anup Kumar Keshan, Editor-in-Chief

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- September 2025 will be a milestone month for the global travel and hospitality community, with major events taking place across Asia, Europe, Africa, and North America. From Kigali to Miami, Hamburg to Ho Chi Minh City, destinations worldwide will host industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers shaping the future of tourism. These gatherings go beyond exhibitions and deals—they are platforms for collaboration, trendsetting, and building a more inclusive and sustainable travel ecosystem. Travel And Tour World (TTW) is proud to join this global momentum as an international media partner at 16 prestigious events. Our team will cover highlights such as Aviation Africa in Kigali, ITE HCMC in Vietnam, Events Club Forum in Prague, TBEX Europe in Donegal, Seatrade Europe in Hamburg, CITIE in Guangzhou, Hospitality Philippines in Manila, World Travel Expo in Miami, IHIF Asia in Hong Kong, and The Annual Hospitality Conference in Manchester. We look forward to connecting, sharing, and inspiring the travel world.Aviation Africa Summit & Exhibition in KigaliRwanda will host the 9th Aviation Africa Summit on 4–5 September 2025 in Kigali, uniting airlines, airports, regulators, and investors. The event focuses on route growth, fleet expansion, financing, and safety, while highlighting Africa’s fast-growing aviation sector, Rwanda’s hub role, and sustainable advances in cleaner fuels and modern aircraft.ITE HCMC in VietnamHo Chi Minh City will host ITE HCMC from 4–6 September 2025, Vietnam’s top international travel expo. The event connects Vietnamese and Mekong suppliers with global buyers, showcasing Vietnam’s mix of modern attractions and heritage. It positions the country as a rising leisure and business tourism hub, competing with Asian giants.Events Club Forum in PraguePrague will host the Events Club Forum from 7–10 September 2025, a boutique-style hosted-buyer event for the MICE industry. Focused on one-to-one meetings, networking, and knowledge sessions, it emphasises quality over quantity. With its historic charm and modern facilities, Prague provides the perfect backdrop for building lasting business relationships.TBEX Europe in Donegal, IrelandCounty Donegal will host TBEX Europe from 9–12 September 2025, the world’s largest conference for travel bloggers, storytellers, and creators. The event features workshops, networking, and local trips, showcasing Ireland’s natural beauty. It connects tourism boards, brands, and influencers, proving how digital voices shape travel choices and drive global demand.Seatrade Europe – HamburgHamburg will host Seatrade Europe from 10–12 September 2025, a key cruise industry event. It gathers cruise lines, ports, suppliers, and destinations to discuss shipbuilding, shore power, customer experiences, and sustainability. As the cruise industry expands with new ships and routes, Hamburg cements its role as a global maritime innovation hub.CITIE – Guangzhou, ChinaFrom 12–14 September 2025, Guangzhou will host CITIE, one of China’s largest tourism expos. It connects global destinations with trade buyers and consumers, showcasing both international offerings and China’s booming domestic travel market. For operators, CITIE is the gateway to Chinese travellers, a critical source market shaping global tourism demand.Hospitality Philippines Conference – ManilaManila will stage the 8th Hospitality Philippines Conference on 17–18 September 2025. Focused on hotels, resorts, and investors, it highlights pipelines, financing, operations, and F&B innovations. As visitor numbers surge, the Philippines is emerging as a strong tourism hub. The conference offers insights and opportunities for investors and hospitality leaders.World Travel Expo – MiamiMiami will host the World Travel Expo from 17–18 September 2025 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Designed to connect destinations, airlines, hotels, and tour operators across the Americas, the event promotes business and leisure travel. Miami, a gateway to Latin America, provides the perfect stage for global tourism partnerships.IHIF Asia – Hong KongIHIF Asia will take place in Hong Kong from 17–19 September 2025. This premier hotel investment forum gathers owners, operators, lenders, and private equity. Discussions cover deals, conversions, technology, and sustainability. With Asia’s hotel sector rapidly growing, IHIF highlights cross-border projects and future strategies, positioning Hong Kong as a key investment hub.Connections Luxury UK & Ireland – ManchesterFrom 21–24 September 2025, Manchester will host Connections Luxury UK & Ireland. This event connects luxury buyers and suppliers through curated experiences, replacing traditional trade halls. By pairing business meetings with local activities, it fosters authentic partnerships. Manchester’s modern hospitality and cultural richness create the ideal backdrop for high-end travel networking.IT&CMA – BangkokBangkok will stage IT&CMA from 23–25 September 2025, Asia’s largest MICE event alongside CTW Asia-Pacific. The show unites associations, corporate travel managers, and incentive planners worldwide. With Asia’s strong infrastructure and vibrant culture, IT&CMA highlights innovation and sustainability, underscoring Bangkok’s status as a leading hub for meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions.Routes World – Hong KongHong Kong will host Routes World from 24–26 September 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo, the top global route development forum. Airlines, airports, and destinations negotiate new air services and expand networks. Winning routes can deliver major economic benefits. Hosting Routes World boosts Hong Kong’s comeback as a key aviation and tourism hub.Annual Hospitality Conference – ManchesterThe Annual Hospitality Conference (AHC) will return to Manchester on 29–30 September 2025. As a leading UK hotel forum, it unites owners, operators, investors, and advisers. Sessions focus on investment, operations, ESG, and technology. With its strong hospitality scene, Manchester offers the perfect setting for shaping the UK hotel industry.We warmly invite all tourism boards, airlines, hotels, travel tech firms, and event organisers to meet with the TTW editorial team during these events.For meeting opportunities, please contact pr@travelandtourworld.com. Exclusive interviews and updates will be published on www.travelandtourworld.com , reaching our global network of travel professionals and decision-makers.About Travel And Tour WorldTravel And Tour World (TTW) is a leading B2B digital travel, tourism, hospitality, and MICE magazine with a global readership of over 15 million. Founded in 2009, TTW has partnered with more than 1,200 major international trade shows, including ITB Berlin, WTM London, IMEX, and ATM. Headquartered in USA,under Keshan Infotech Pvt. Ltd. It delivers news, interviews, videos, and event coverage across platforms, ensuring industry leaders stay updated.Mail us at

Interview Taken By Mr. Anup Kumar Keshan, Editor in Chief

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.