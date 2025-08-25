Gauteng Legislature extends heartfelt condolences on passing of legendary actress Nandi Nyembe

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation (SACR) joins the nation in mourning the passing of legendary actress Nandi Nyembe, affectionately known as Mam’ Nandi, who passed away on Saturday, 23 August 2025AA at the age of 75.

The Committee extends its deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, colleagues and millions of fans across South Africa and beyond, who are left heartbroken by this loss. Her passing marks not only the departure of an extraordinary actress, but also a cultural icon whose artistry touched generations.

Mam’ Nandi’s career spanned decades, during which she graced South African stages and screens with performances that were both powerful and timeless. She became a household name through her memorable role as Nandi Sibiya in Zone 14, and further enriched South African storytelling with her outstanding portrayals in Yizo Yizo, Izoso Connexion, Isibaya, Isithembiso, House of Zwide, and numerous other productions. Her versatility also shone through in feature films such as Reasonable Man (1999), Saturday Night at the Palace (1987), and the award-winning Yesterday (2004).

“Mam’ Nandi was more than an actress she was a cultural torchbearer whose work reflected the resilience, struggles and triumphs of South Africans. She gave voice to our stories and left an indelible mark on the nation’s artistic and cultural landscape. Her passing is a tremendous loss not only to the creative sector, but to the soul of our country,” said Honourable Disebo Tlebere, Chairperson of the SACR Portfolio Committee.

The Committee salutes Mam’ Nandi for her remarkable contribution to the performing arts and her role in shaping South Africa’s cultural identity. As the country bids farewell to this icon, her legacy will continue to inspire artists and audiences for generations to come.

