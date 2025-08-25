Speaker Desbo Mohono presides over Legislature House Sittings, 26 Aug
The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr. Desbo Mohono will preside over Legislature House Sittings where Members of all Political Parties represented in the Legislature will Debate on the Notice of Motion proposed by Economic Freedom Fighters and Questions by Members of the Legislature to Members of the Executive Council.
The House Sitting will be held as follows;
Date: Tuesday, 26 August 2025
Venue: Legislature Chamber
Time: 09h00
The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page.
For more information, contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
