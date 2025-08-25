State Visit of the President of the Republic of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, 26 -28 August

President of the Republic of Ghana John Dramani Mahama will make a State Visit to Singapore from 26 August to 28 August 2025 at the invitation of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. This is President Mahama’s first State Visit to Singapore.

President Mahama will receive a ceremonial welcome and call on President Tharman. President Tharman will also host a State Banquet in President Mahama’s honour. President Mahama will meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, which will be followed by an MOU ceremony.

President Mahama will attend the 8th Africa-Singapore Business Forum and deliver the keynote speech. He will also participate in a roundtable with Singapore businesses interested in investing in Ghana organised by the Singapore Business Federation, and visit the Singapore Institute of Technology and Biopolis to understand Singapore’s experiences in higher education, and public-private collaboration in life sciences and biotechnology.

President Mahama will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare and Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu and other senior government officials.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 AUGUST 2025