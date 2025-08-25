Submit Release
Public comment period opens for state social studies standards

The Iowa Department of Education is seeking public comment on the proposed updates to the state’s standards for social studies education. 

The Social Studies Standards Revision Team, which consisted of elementary and secondary educators, administrators, content specialists, family members, representatives from higher education and community partners, proposed changes on the state’s social studies standards to the Department earlier this year and now requires public review. 

Iowans who are interested in providing input on the state’s social studies standards are encouraged to review the proposed updates and attend one of the upcoming public forums. The five scheduled forums will be held in-person in different locations across the state. Interested individuals can also join the scheduled forums online via Zoom. To access the forums online, individuals must sign up or have an existing Zoom account. 

All public forums will be held from 4-6 p.m. The upcoming forums are scheduled for the following dates and locations: 

  • Des Moines - Thursday, Aug. 28 
    In-person: Grimes Building, 400 E. 14th Street, B100
    Virtual: Zoom link
    Meeting ID: 832 2929 1102 
    Passcode: 150283
  • Dubuque - Tuesday, Sept. 2
    In-person: Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road, Library
    Virtual: Zoom link
    Meeting ID: 814 7279 1523
    Passcode: 732936
  • Marion - Thursday, Sept. 4 
    In-person: Linn-Mar Education Leadership Center, 3556 Winslow Road, Board Room
    Virtual: Zoom link
    Meeting ID: 836 3693 9712
    Passcode: 843044
  • Sioux City - Monday, Sept. 8 
    In-person: West High School, 2001 Casselman, Media Center
    Virtual: Zoom link
    Meeting ID: 894 4025 2189
    Passcode: 374854
  • Council Bluffs - Tuesday, Sept. 9 
    In-person: Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center, 620 N. 8th Street, Multipurpose Room
    Virtual: Zoom link
    Meeting ID: 849 4602 0679
    Passcode: 894891

Individuals who are unable to attend a public forum can also submit comments through the Department’s public survey link through Sept. 25. Input from the forums and survey responses will be considered in the review team’s final recommendations to the State Board of Education.

State law requires an ongoing review of Iowa’s academic standards, including public comment, to ensure that current content aligns with best practices. The proposed social studies standards and public comments will be reviewed by a committee of educators, content specialists and other stakeholders. 

About Iowa’s academic standards: Iowa’s academic standards provide a set of common expectations for school districts across the state while allowing for decisions regarding curriculum and how it is delivered to be made locally. The standards establish what students must learn to be prepared for success after high school. Local schools and educators continue to set and oversee curriculum and instruction decisions.

In addition to social studies, Iowa’s academic standards cover mathematics, literacy, science and 21st-century skills, such as financial literacy. They also include recommended standards for computer science, fine arts, physical education and health.

