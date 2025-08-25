Vegan Supplements Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues By 2028

Vegan Supplements Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vegan supplements market size was generated $6.30 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $13.59 billion by 2028, witnessing with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028.Rise in awareness regarding vegan supplement products and their associated benefits and increase in usage in sports nutrition drive the growth of the global vegan supplements market. However, presence of counterfeit dietary products and challenging regulatory environment hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries and the trend of mergers and acquisitions present new opportunities in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11388 The vegan supplements market is expected to witness significant growth owing to large number of consumers inclining toward vegans and vegetarians owing to personal health, environmental concerns, and animal welfare. Moreover, rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with vegan supplements such as benefits against chronic diseases to promote optimal health, longevity, and quality of life fuels the demand for vegan supplements in the market.Vegan supplements products help improve endurance of the athletes owing to which it is consumed by many sportsperson. Various high profile athletes, such as former world heavyweight champion boxer David Haye and ladies tennis champion Venus Williams have witnessed adopting vegan supplements in recent times. Moreover, large number of athletes and bodybuilders are switching to a vegan supplements diet as it is effective for enhancing fitness. Coaches, athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and trainers focus on meeting nutritional needs as nutrition helps in proper training and recovery. In addition, surge in awareness among young athletes toward the benefits associated with vegan supplements drives the market growth.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-supplements-market/purchase-options The vegan supplements industry is expected to benefit from consumers, who want to lead healthier lifestyles and improve their dietary habits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers with the belief that vegan supplements boost immunity power and help them fight against coronavirus disease. This is anticipated to boost the adoption of vegan supplements, which, in turn, propels the vegan supplements market growth.Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the global vegan supplements market, and is estimated to continue its lead position by 2027. This is due to improved lifestyle, increase in purchasing power, and surge in vegan population. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, owing to rise in urbanization, increase in the number of middle-class consumers in the developing and developed nations, and adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11388 Various big multinational companies are indulged in acquisition and merger with the small companies to increase the production line, customer base, and product portfolio. For instance, in 2018 PepsiCo, Inc. announced the acquisition of Health Warrior, Inc., a U.S. based nutritional company that makes vegan supplements products. The transaction is anticipated to further enhance the company’s nutritional product portfolio and offer consumer additional option for purchasing product. In addition, Nestle S.A. has acquired the Garden of Life Company to increase its product line in the vegan supplements industry. Moreover, rise in interest of consumer toward vegan supplements products has encouraged companies to innovate their product or to opt for merger and acquisition to take the maximum benefit of current scenario.Leading market playersAlohaBHU FoodsDanone S.A.Jarrow Formulas, Inc.Kerry Group, PLCKikkoman CorporationNestle S.A.NuGo NutritionNutrazeePepsiCo, Inc.Trending Reports in food and beverages:Sleep Aid Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sleep-aid-supplement-market-A323764 Herbal Dietary Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/herbal-dietary-supplement-market-A280605 U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-dietary-supplements-for-inflammation-market-A317539

