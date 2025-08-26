Dip-View Welcomes Alain Jarre to its Board of Directors to Accelerate Growth in Semiconductor Metrology Equipment.

Wafer Shape and Nano-topography

TOULOUSE, FRANCE, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dip-View, an innovative company specializing in high-precision optical metrology solutions, announces the arrival of Alain Jarre as a member of its Board of Directors.

As a semiconductor industry expert, Alain Jarre brings more than 30 years of strategic and operational experience working with global leaders in wafer manufacturing.

"I am delighted to join Dip-View, a member of AENEAS and SEMI organizations, whose wafer metrology technology is both innovative and differentiated, with multiple applications ranging from wafer manufacturing to Advanced Packaging, a strategic area for AI chips." "I am confident that our collaboration will accelerate the adoption of this unique solution in a rapidly expanding market," said Alain Jarre.

Fernando Moreira, President of Dip-View, added: "We are very pleased to welcome a recognized semiconductor expert to our board. Alain's experience and in-depth knowledge of the sector will be instrumental in accelerating our international development and strengthening our position in this strategic market."

Dip-View's technology enables very rapid, one-shot characterization of the surface topology of 300mm wafers with nanometer precision, paving the way for new quality control and productivity capabilities needed to address the growing complexity and miniaturization challenges of semiconductors to deliver next-generation AI chips.

About Dip-View

Dip-View is a company specializing in advanced optical metrology for semi-conductir surfaces. Its innovations aim to meet the growing needs for quality control in wafer manufacturing and advanced packaging for AI chips.

