Probiotics in Poultry Feed: Innovative Solutions for Poultry Health, Growth, and Sustainability | DataMIntelligence

Probiotics in poultry feed enhance gut health, egg quality, and growth performance while supporting sustainable, antibiotic-free poultry production globally.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Probiotics in Poultry Feed Market reached US$5,731.9 million in 2024 and is projected to attain US$9,346.5 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2025-2032. The market’s growth is primarily fueled by rising consumer awareness about poultry health and food safety, stringent regulations on antibiotic use in animal feed, and increasing demand for organic and antibiotic-free poultry products. The adoption of probiotics enhances gut health, boosts immunity, and improves feed conversion efficiency in poultry, making it a preferred alternative to traditional growth promoters. Additionally, advancements in microbial strain development, enzyme-based probiotics, and synbiotics integration are driving the application spectrum across broilers, layers, and breeder chickens. The market growth is further supported by technological innovations in feed delivery systems, fermentation processes, and encapsulation techniques, which ensure probiotic stability and efficacy. Key applications span gut health management, pathogen control, nutrient absorption improvement, and overall poultry performance enhancement, which collectively enable poultry producers to meet growing consumer demand while optimizing production efficiency.Download Latest Sample Pdf : https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/probiotics-in-poultry-feed-market Probiotics in Poultry Feed Market Recent Key Developments and Technological Advancements :August 2025 – DSM-Firmenich announced the launch of a next-generation probiotic formulation for poultry, integrating multi-strain Lactobacillus and Bacillus species designed to enhance gut microbiota balance and nutrient absorption.July 2025 – Novozymes A/S introduced an advanced enzyme-probiotic combination to improve feed digestibility, reduce nitrogen emissions, and support sustainable poultry farming practices.June 2025 – Adisseo unveiled a novel encapsulation technology for probiotics, ensuring higher survival rates of microbes through feed processing and gastrointestinal passage, thereby enhancing efficacy in broilers.May 2025 – Lallemand Inc. launched a customized probiotic solution targeting layer chickens, focusing on egg quality improvement, shell strength, and overall health maintenance.April 2025 – Unique Biotech developed a synbiotic formulation combining probiotics and prebiotics that target pathogen suppression, intestinal flora modulation, and optimized growth performance.Probiotics in Poultry Feed Market Acquisitions and Mergers :DSM-Firmenich acquired a majority stake in a specialized poultry nutrition company to expand its probiotic product portfolio and R&D capabilities.Novozymes A/S, as part of strategic expansion, merged with a regional microbial solutions firm in Asia to strengthen distribution channels and product innovation.Evonik entered a joint venture with a biotech start-up specializing in probiotic microencapsulation technologies to enhance feed stability and efficacy.These strategic moves highlight the industry’s consolidation trend to enhance technological capabilities and expand market reach.Probiotics in Poultry Feed Market Opportunities :The Probiotics in Poultry Feed Market presents several lucrative opportunities:Growing demand for antibiotic-free poultry production in response to regulatory restrictions and consumer preferences.Expansion of poultry farming in emerging economies with increasing protein consumption.Technological innovations in probiotic formulations and feed delivery systems that improve stability, bioavailability, and targeted action.Rising interest in sustainable poultry farming practices aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing animal welfare.Strategic collaborations between feed manufacturers and microbial biotechnology companies to develop customized probiotic solutions for specific poultry species.Probiotics in Poultry Feed Market Key Players:The market is dominated by several established and innovative companies, including:AdisseoDSM-FirmenichLallemand Inc.Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis GroupUnique BiotechEvonikNovus International, Inc.VetlineAnfotal Nutritions Private LimitedThese players actively invest in R&D, new product launches, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence.Probiotics in Poultry Feed Market Segmentation :By TypeBacterial Probiotics: Lactobacillus, Bacillus, EnterococcusYeast-Based Probiotics: Saccharomyces cerevisiae and other yeast strainsMulti-Strain/Combination Probiotics: Blend of bacterial and yeast strains for enhanced efficacyBy ApplicationGut Health Management: Improves digestion, nutrient absorption, and intestinal flora balancePathogen Control: Suppresses harmful bacteria like Salmonella and E. coliGrowth Performance: Enhances feed conversion ratio and weight gainEgg Production and Quality: Strengthens eggshell, boosts egg mass, and maintains layer healthBy Poultry TypeBroilers: Focus on rapid growth and feed efficiencyLayers: Concentration on egg quality, shell strength, and laying performanceBreeders: Optimizes reproductive health and hatchabilityBy FormPowder Form: Easy integration with feed, cost-effectiveLiquid Form: Suitable for water-based delivery systems, higher viability of microbesProbiotics in Poultry Feed Market Latest News :USAThe U.S. poultry industry continues to witness increased adoption of probiotic solutions to comply with FDA regulations restricting antibiotic growth promoters. Recent reports indicate that feed companies are partnering with biotech firms to launch next-generation probiotics targeting intestinal health, enhanced immunity, and optimized feed utilization. Additionally, research institutions in the U.S. are actively testing multi-strain probiotics in commercial poultry farms to maximize production efficiency while reducing environmental waste.JapanIn Japan, the government is encouraging sustainable poultry production practices, leading to heightened use of probiotics in commercial feed. Companies like DSM-Firmenich and Novozymes have introduced tailored probiotic solutions for Japanese poultry breeds, focusing on improving egg quality, gut microbiota modulation, and resistance to stress-induced pathogens. Collaborative trials between feed manufacturers and local poultry farms are ongoing to evaluate long-term benefits and scalability of advanced probiotic formulations.Concluding ParagraphThe Probiotics in Poultry Feed Market is poised for sustained growth driven by technological innovation, regulatory support, and rising consumer awareness regarding antibiotic-free poultry products. Key players are strategically leveraging R&D, mergers, and acquisitions to expand product portfolios and geographical presence. With growing adoption of multi-strain probiotics, synbiotics, and advanced delivery mechanisms, the market offers substantial opportunities for enhancing poultry health, productivity, and sustainability. As global demand for high-quality poultry products continues to rise, probiotics will play an increasingly critical role in shaping the future of poultry nutrition and feed optimization.

