1,3-Butanediol Market to Reach US$ 251.7 Million by 2031 at 3.7% CAGR | Asia-Pacific Leads with 42% Share

Global 1,3-Butanediol Market Growing to US$ 251.7 Million by 2031 at 3.7% CAGR | Asia-Pacific Leads with 42% | Key Players: Godavari Biorefineries, OQ Chemicals

The 1,3-Butanediol market is growing as rising demand from cosmetics, personal care, and bio-based industries strengthens its importance across applications.” — DataM Intelligence

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the Global 1,3-Butanediol (BDO) Market reached US$ 188.2 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 251.7 million by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2024–2031. Market growth is driven by rising demand across diverse end-use industries and increasing emphasis on sustainable, high-performance ingredients. 1,3-Butanediol is gaining strong traction in the functional food and beverage sector due to its ability to elevate beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) levels, supporting nutritional ketosis. Innovations such as Geno’s Avelademonstrate its potential to enhance mental clarity, endurance, and overall metabolic benefits, positioning 1,3-BDO as an emerging ketogenic ingredient capable of reshaping the functional nutrition landscape.China remains the leading producer of 1,3-butanediol within the Asia-Pacific region, supported by its extensive chemical manufacturing infrastructure, high production capacity, and favorable regulatory environment. The country holds a significant share of the regional market, driven by strong domestic demand and well-developed supply chains. As global manufacturers continue to integrate sustainable and innovative raw materials into their product portfolios, the adoption of 1,3-BDO is expected to expand steadily across both industrial and consumer-focused applications.

Key Highlights from the Report:Demand for 1,3-Butanediol is increasing, driven primarily by its expanding use in cosmetics and personal care products as a humectant, solvent, and viscosity-regulating ingredient.Growing applications in pharmaceuticals and industrial chemicals — including polymers, resins, plasticizers, and specialty materials — are further supporting market growth.The market is witnessing a strong shift toward bio-based 1,3-BDO, supported by sustainability trends and rising demand for environmentally friendly chemical ingredients.Asia-Pacific is emerging as a major growth region due to the expansion of cosmetics, manufacturing, and industrial sectors, while North America and Europe continue to maintain significant market share.Market growth faces challenges from substitute chemicals and emerging alternative ingredients that could compete with or replace 1,3-BDO in certain applications.Key SegmentsBy TypeBio-based products are gaining rapid traction as industries shift toward sustainable, renewable, and environmentally friendly raw materials. Their growing acceptance is driven by increasing consumer preference for green ingredients and rising regulatory support for low-carbon, biodegradable alternatives. Petro-based products continue to hold a significant share due to their cost-effectiveness, wide availability, and consistent performance across industrial and commercial applications.By FunctionHumectants dominate the market as they are widely used for moisture retention in cosmetics, food formulations, and personal care products. Emollients show strong demand within skincare and haircare applications due to their ability to soften, smooth, and hydrate. Stabilizers remain essential in formulations requiring enhanced shelf stability, texture improvement, and product uniformity. Intermediates are expanding steadily as they serve as crucial building blocks in chemical synthesis for plastics, resins, and specialty chemicals. Other functions, including solvents and plasticizers, contribute to diverse industrial applications across multiple sectors.By End-UserCosmetics & personal care represent the largest end-user segment, driven by rising demand for skin-friendly, multifunctional ingredients in moisturizers, lotions, and haircare formulations. Plastics & polymers see notable growth as these ingredients enhance flexibility, durability, and processing performance in industrial materials. Paint & coatings utilize these chemicals for improved viscosity control, surface finish, and formulation stability. Food applications increasingly adopt safe, multifunctional additives for texture improvement, moisture control, and flavor stability. Other end-users, including pharmaceuticals and adhesives, further support market expansion with specialized formulation needs.

Key PlayersKH Neochem | Godavari Biorefineries | Haihang | Genomatica | OQ Chemicals | Daicel Corporation | Merck KGaA | LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd. | Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI) | Central Drug House | Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.Key HighlightsKH Neochem – Holds an estimated 14.6% share, driven by its strong production capabilities in specialty chemicals, high-purity solvents, and global distribution network.Godavari Biorefineries – Accounts for around 11.8% share, supported by its leadership in bio-based chemicals, sustainable manufacturing practices, and diversified renewable product portfolio.Haihang – Maintains approximately 9.7% share, recognized for its wide range of fine chemicals, competitive pricing, and expanding presence across Asian and international markets.Genomatica – Represents nearly 12.5% share, backed by its cutting-edge biotechnology platforms and sustainable bio-based chemical innovations.OQ Chemicals – Holds about 10.9% share, driven by its strong global footprint, advanced oxo-chemical production, and diversified specialty chemical solutions.Daicel Corporation – Accounts for around 8.3% share, supported by its expertise in organic chemicals, engineered materials, and long-established global presence.Merck KGaA – Maintains approximately 13.1% share, fueled by its high-quality chemical reagents, specialty materials, and strong presence in pharmaceutical and industrial applications.LobaChemie Pvt. Ltd. – Represents about 5.4% share, recognized for its extensive catalogue of laboratory chemicals and growing export footprint.Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI) – Holds roughly 7.2% share, driven by its premium research chemicals, strong brand reliability, and global supply chain efficiency.Central Drug House – Accounts for nearly 3.4% share, supported by its wide-range laboratory chemicals and strong presence in research and academic institutions.Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd. – Maintains approximately 3.1% share, backed by its growing product range, specialty chemical offerings, and strengthening domestic distribution network.Regional Insights• Asia-Pacific – 42% driven by "strong chemical and cosmetics manufacturing base, high demand from personal-care and industrial applications, cost-efficient production capabilities, and increasing substitution of conventional glycols with 1,3-BDO in cosmetics and polymer formulations."• North America – 29% supported by "mature chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries, rising adoption of bio-based and sustainable chemical ingredients, and consistent demand from personal-care, cosmetics, and industrial sectors."• Europe – 19% fueled by "stringent environmental regulations encouraging bio-based chemicals, strong demand for sustainable solvents and cosmetic raw materials, and well-developed specialty-chemicals and industrial manufacturing sectors."• Latin America – 6% driven by "growing industrialization, increasing use of specialty chemicals, rising demand for cosmetic and personal-care products, and expanding awareness of modern chemical intermediates such as 1,3-BDO."• Middle East & Africa – 4% supported by "developing specialty-chemicals markets, rising imports of personal-care ingredients, expanding industrial sectors, and growing interest in sustainable and versatile chemical intermediates."

Key DevelopmentsAugust 2025: A major chemical manufacturer announced advancements in catalyst efficiency for BDO production, reducing energy requirements while maintaining high-purity output, strengthening the shift toward more sustainable production methods.July 2025: A biotechnology company introduced a next-generation bio-fermentation platform capable of converting renewable feedstocks into 1,3-BDO with a significantly lower environmental footprint compared to conventional petrochemical processes.June 2025: A leading bio-refinery began commercial trials for plant-derived BDO produced from agricultural feedstocks, signaling increased industry focus on renewable and eco-friendly raw materials.May 2025: A global chemical producer expanded its BDO production capacity to meet rising demand from the coatings, resins, and performance materials industries.Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):How big is the 1,3-Butanediol market today?The global 1,3-Butanediol market is valued at around US$ 188.2 million in 2023.What is the projected market size by the end of the forecast period?By 2031, the market is expected to reach approximately US$ 251.7 million.What is the expected CAGR for the 1,3-Butanediol market (2024–2031)?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.Which application segment leads the 1,3-Butanediol market?The Cosmetics & Personal Care segment leads the market, as 1,3-Butanediol is widely used as a humectant, solvent, and functional ingredient in skincare and personal-care products. Industrial uses such as polymers, coatings, and solvents also contribute significantly.Conclusion:The global 1,3-Butanediol (BDO) market is expanding steadily, driven by increasing demand from cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and various industrial sectors. Its versatility as a humectant, solvent, emollient, and polymer intermediate makes it a valuable ingredient for manufacturers seeking both high performance and formulation flexibility.The shift toward bio-based production methods and growing preference for sustainable, eco-friendly chemical ingredients are further accelerating adoption. While competition from substitute materials and fluctuations in raw-material prices present challenges, ongoing innovation and the rising emphasis on green chemistry position 1,3-Butanediol to play an increasingly important role in future product development and industrial applications. 