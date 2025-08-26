Ski Rental Pioneer Snopro Takes on Japan After 15-Year New Zealand Success Story

Snopro founders Justin and Kyle Worth exploring Niseko

Queenstown startup that revolutionized ski hire delivery expands internationally to Niseko following a surge in customer demand

Every season customers urge us to operate in Japan. They love the convenience of our service in Queenstown, but still have to visit and queue at rental stores and lug rental gear on their Japan trips” — Justin Worth

NISEKO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started in a Queenstown garage in 2011 is now skiing into Japan. Snopro, the company that pioneered ski rental delivery in the Southern Hemisphere, launches ski hire in Niseko for the 2025/2026 season. It’s the company’s first international expansion after building New Zealand's most successful ski rental delivery service.Snopro's substantial Australian client base has been asking for the same hassle-free service they love in New Zealand to follow them to Japan's legendary powder fields."Every season our customers urge us to operate in Japan," said founder Justin Worth. "They love the convenience of our service in Queenstown, but still have to visit and queue at rental stores and lug rental gear on their Japan trips."Worth and his wife, Kylie, spent over two decades working at ski resorts across North America, New Zealand, and many visits to Japan before launching Snopro. Now they're bringing their refined delivery model to Niseko 's booming luxury accommodation market – a natural fit for travelers seeking premium, personalized service.The Snopro formula is simple: eliminate every ski rental pain point. Equipment is delivered directly to guests' doors. Then, a personal boot fitting happens in your accommodation, rather than a crowded shop. Need an adjustment mid-week? They'll come back. Finished skiing? They pick everything up. Zero queues, no parking hassles, and no gear-hauling through village streets."We've spent 15 years perfecting this in New Zealand," Worth explained. "Thousands of customers and countless refinements have led to this growth. Niseko's international crowd expects world-class service in such a world-class resort. That's exactly what we deliver."The service operates seven days a week from 8am to 9pm throughout Grand Hirafu, Hanazono, Niseko Village, Annupuri, Moiwa, and Kutchan. Premium equipment, from premium brands, including Rossignol, Atomic, Black Crows, Arbor, and Burton. All specifically curated for Japanese snow conditions.The expansion represents more than geographic growth, it's validation of a business model that challenged traditional ski rental thinking and won. From that original Queenstown garage to Japan's premier ski destination, Snopro proves that obsessing over customer experience can take a local startup global.About SnoproFounded in 2011 in Queenstown, New Zealand, Snopro pioneered ski rental delivery in the Southern Hemisphere. After 15 years serving thousands of customers across New Zealand's top ski destinations, the company expands internationally to Niseko, Japan, for the 2025/2026 season. Their mission remains unchanged: maximize holiday time through the world's most convenient ski hire solution. Book at snoprojapan.com

