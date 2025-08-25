WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, IoT in Public Safety Market Reach USD 29.68 Billion by 2027 Growing at 12.4% CAGR Globally. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.The global IoT in public safety market size was valued at USD 11.87 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 29.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08798 IoT is playing an important role in revolutionizing the public safety by offering different types of secure and reliable communication services to the users. In addition, growing adoption of IoT technology in various cameras, communication network, and other systems across the globe enhances the growth of the market. The key factor driving the IoT in public safety market trends include surge in number of smart cities projects across the developing nations and rise in adoption of machine learning and AI-based public safety solutions boost the growth of the global IoT in public safety market.The global IoT in public safety market is segmented into component, type, end user, and region. In terms of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and service. Depending on type, it is fragmented into surveillance systems, incident management & response, disaster management, security systems and others. As per end user, the market is segregated into government & public sector, transportation, healthcare, retail, education, manufacturing and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the IoT in public safety market analysis are Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Vantara, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless, and West Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the IoT in public safety industry.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08798 Region-wise, the IoT in public safety market was dominated by North America in 2019, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in demand for digital transformation across numerous end users and increase in convergence of different technologies, such as IoT technology and artificial intelligence (AI), which have created an impact on the region and managed to increase its IT budget.By type, the IoT in public safety market was led by the surveillance systems segment in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Increase in need of video surveillance across the developing nations of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA countries for managing and controlling of traffic activities drives the growth of the market in this segment.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (226 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-for-public-safety-market/purchase-options Key Findings of the Study● By type, the surveillance systems segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.● Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2019.● Depending on component, the solution generated the highest revenue in 2019.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.