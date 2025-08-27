Mechanical Ground Support Equipment (MGSE) In Space (Satellite) Market Anticipated to Grow at 7.4% CAGR Through 2029

Mechanical Ground Support Equipment (MGSE) In Space (Satellite) Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Mechanical Ground Support Equipment (MGSE) In Space (Satellite) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Mechanical Ground Support Equipment (MGSE) In Space (Satellite) Market In 2025?

The market size for mechanical ground support equipment (MGSE) utilized in space (satellite) has experienced robust growth in recent past. It is projected to increase from $2.11 billion in 2024 to $2.28 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth during the historical period is attributed to advancements in technology related to automated satellite handling, innovations in MGSE tools that are lightweight and portable, progress in the design of equipment that is cleanroom-compatible, R&D in robotic satellite integration systems, and breakthroughs in digital twin simulations for MGSE testing.

In the coming years, the mechanical ground support equipment (MGSE) in the space (satellite) market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching $3.04 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be tied to the increasing acceptance of miniaturized and cube satellites, the growing requirement for cost-effective satellite servicing, a rising interest in private launch startups, broadening of low earth orbit satellite constellations and a heightened focus on automation in satellite processing. Several major trends expected in this duration are technological breakthroughs in automated satellite handling, new inventions in lightweight and portable mechanical ground support equipment (MGSE) tools, advancements in cleanroom-compatible machinery design, R&D in robotic satellite integration systems, and enhanced digital twin simulations for mechanical ground support equipment (MGSE) testing.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Mechanical Ground Support Equipment (MGSE) In Space (Satellite) Market?

The surge in satellite launches is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the satellite market in terms of mechanical ground support equipment (MGSE). Satellite launch signifies the act of dispatching satellites into space via launch vehicles, with an intent to station them in their designated orbits for communication, navigation, monitoring or research objectives. The intensifying demand for real-time data services across diverse sectors, enabling speedy decision-making and superior monitoring, lead to an increased number of satellite launches. Crucial for these satellite launches, mechanical ground support equipment (MGSE) ensures safe managing, precise integration, and secure transportation of satellites amid pre-launch procedures. For instance, as reported by Space Foundation, a United States-based non-profit organization, there were over 2,800 satellites launched in January 2024, witnessing a 23% elevation from 2022. Furthermore, there was a 33% augmentation in the U.S launch attempts, and a 50% gain in commercial launches, as compared to the previous year. Hence, it can be said that the satellite market's progression concerning mechanical ground support equipment (MGSE) is being driven by the escalating number of satellite launches. Market Growth Accelerated by Rising Fascination Towards Space Exploration, Stimulated by Technological Advancements and Scientific Discoveries

Who Are The Key Players In The Mechanical Ground Support Equipment (MGSE) In Space (Satellite) Industry?

Major players in the Mechanical Ground Support Equipment (MGSE) In Space (Satellite) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

• Moog Inc.

• OHB System AG

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

• APCO Technologies SA

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Mechanical Ground Support Equipment (MGSE) In Space (Satellite) Market In The Globe?

Major brands in the mechanical ground support equipment (MGSE) in space (satellite) market are concentrating on innovating advanced technologies. They aim to create high-precision mechanical ground support systems. These systems are necessary for the safe operation, assembly, and transportation of large satellite structures. These high-precision mechanical support systems are specially designed to handle fragile, heavy, and large space components with extreme precision, safeguarding the structural alignment and integrity throughout assembly and launch preparations. For instance, in April 2025, Sener, a Poland-based engineering service firm, developed MGSE for the Biomass satellite mission of the European Space Agency. This state-of-the-art MGSE was custom-made to support a satellite measuring 12 meters in width and 20 meters in length through specialized mounting, debarking, and transportation operations. The equipment included specially engineered devices for handling panels and a secure transportation system for integrated instruments. These technological advancements are crucial in the space market, ensuring the protection and accurate positioning of complex satellite components during all terrestrial processes. This, in turn, boosts the success rates of missions and minimizes risk during launch operations.

What Segments Are Covered In The Mechanical Ground Support Equipment (MGSE) In Space (Satellite) Market Report?

The mechanical ground support equipment (MGSE) in space (satellite) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Equipment Type: Lifting Systems, Transport Systems, Integration And Test Stands, Satellite Handling Equipment, Deployment Systems

2) By Orbit Type: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geostationary Orbit (GEO), Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO)

3) By Application: Earth Observation, Telecommunications, Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), Scientific Research, Military And Defense, Disaster Management

4) By End-User: Government Agencies, Commercial Enterprises, Aerospace And Defense Contractors, Research Institutions, Telecom Operators

Subsegments:

1) By Lifting Systems: Cranes, Hoists, Winches, Jib Arms, Scissor Lifts

2) By Transport Systems: Trolleys And Carts, Specialized Transport Vehicles, Conveyor Systems, Rail Transport Systems, Shock Absorbing Transport Fixtures

3) By Integration And Test Stands: Structural Test Stands, Environmental Test Stands, Vibration Test Stands, Thermal Vacuum Chambers, Electromagnetic Interference Test Stands

4) By Satellite Handling Equipment: Manipulators And Robotic Arms, Satellite Grippers, Fixtures And Mounting Platforms, Alignment Tools, Protective Covers And Shields

5) By Deployment Systems: Satellite Separation Mechanisms, Launch Adapters, Deployment Frames, Release Devices

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Mechanical Ground Support Equipment (MGSE) In Space (Satellite) Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for Mechanical Ground Support Equipment (MGSE) in Space (Satellite), with Asia-Pacific predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of multiple regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

