Marine Signaling Devices Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

Marine Signaling Devices Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Marine Signaling Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Marine Signaling Devices Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market for marine signaling devices has seen robust growth in recent years. Projected to expand from $1.56 billion in 2024 to $1.65 billion in 2025, it will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The historic period's growth is largely attributed to factors such as heightened maritime safety worries, a surge in global trade, increased offshore oil exploration, an uptick in the number of ports, and a rise in boating accident rates.

The market for marine signaling devices is anticipated to witness robust growth in the coming years, escalating to a value of $2.09 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period results from intensifying industrial safety regulations, an uptick in the need for automation, heightened concerns about mining safety, the proliferation of smart city initiatives, and increased oil and gas exploration. Key emerging trends for the forecast period involve the development of satellite-based signaling, compact distress devices, integration with GPS navigation systems, remote activation enabled tMarine Signaling Devices Marketechnology, and technology that enhances battery efficiency.

Download a free sample of the marine signaling devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25396&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Marine Signaling Devices Market?

The surge in global marine commerce is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the marine signaling devices market in the future. Marine commerce involves the global transfer of goods and services via sea transport, which is crucial for world trade. The rise in international marine commerce can be attributed to increasing demand in developing markets where swift industrialization and consumer expansion are leading to higher import and export activities via sea routes. Marine signaling devices play a critical role in marine commerce by improving safety and communication at sea, assisting ships to navigate populated shipping channels, prevent accidents, and adhere to global maritime regulations. For example, in June 2025, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a US government agency, stated that the marine economy added $511.0 billion to the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, which constituted 1.8% of the nation's current-dollar GDP, a rise from $482.4 billion in 2022. Hence, the surge in international marine commerce is contributing to the expansion of the marine signaling devices market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Marine Signaling Devices Market?

Major players in the Marine Signaling Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Ltd.

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

• Hella Marine Division

• Wärtsilä Corporation

• AquaSpec Limited

• R. Stahl AG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Marine Signaling Devices Market?

Leading firms in the marine signaling devices market are putting their resources into creating technologically advanced solutions such as the compact man overboard (MOB) device, with an aim to improve safety and effectiveness during maritime emergencies. The compact man overboard (MOB) device is a small, portable safety tool fitted with features like GPS tracking and auto alerts to aid in the location and rescue of persons who fall overboard at sea. For example, Ocean Signal, a communications equipment firm based in the UK, introduced the rescueME MOB2 in November 2024. This is an extremely compact, Class-M-approved man overboard (MOB) device crafted to provide a swift and dependable emergency response at sea. The MOB2 blends AIS (Automatic Identification System) and VHF DSC (Digital Selective Calling) technologies to relay the exact location of a person overboard in a matter of seconds, ensuring that both the ship and nearby vessels are alerted. The device has an automatic activation when a life jacket inflates, dual white and infrared strobe lights for optimum visibility, a waterproof build, and NFC smartphone connectivity for easy programming and status updates.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Marine Signaling Devices Market Growth

The marine signaling devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Visual Marine Signaling Devices, Audible Marine Signaling Devices

2) By Application: Boats, Cargo Ships, Passenger Ships, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Government Agencies, Private Shipping Companies, Maritime Safety Organizations, Individual Boat Owners, Maritime Training Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Visual Marine Signaling Devices: Signal Flares, Signal Flags, Signal Lights, Signal Mirrors, Signal Smoke Devices

2) By Audible Marine Signaling Devices: Ship Horns, Bells, Whistles, Sirens, Air Horns

View the full marine signaling devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-signaling-devices-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Marine Signaling Devices Market By 2025?

In the Marine Signaling Devices Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in the given year. The forecast predicts ongoing growth for this region. The report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Marine Signaling Devices Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Marine Biotechnology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-biotechnology-global-market-report

Marine Radio Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-radio-global-market-report

Marine Engines Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/marine-engines-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.