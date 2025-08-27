Julia Nilsen of LiveWell Divorce Coaching Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiveWell Divorce Coaching, founded by attorney Julia Nilsen, is changing the landscape of divorce support and empowerment for women. With a focus on high-asset, high-conflict divorces, LiveWell is a sanctuary of guidance, support, and education for women who find themselves at the crossroads of marital dissolution and personal reinvention.

Julia Nilsen, the powerhouse behind this venture, understands the intricacies and emotional turmoil of divorce all too well. Her own challenging divorce from a high-conflict relationship fueled her determination to advocate for women caught in similar struggles. “Getting divorced was not something I planned, but it taught me invaluable lessons,” Nilsen shares. “I am using my experience to guide women through what can be one of life’s most daunting transitions.”

Empowering Women Through Knowledge and Support

LiveWell Divorce Coaching offers a personalized approach addressing every stage of the divorce process—from the initial contemplation to post-divorce empowerment. Julia’s unique blend of legal insights and her empathy-driven perspective as a certified divorce coach provides clients with a comprehensive support system that is both strategic and nurturing.

“After my divorce, I realized how critical it was to have someone by your side who truly understands what you’re going through.” Nilsen explains, “Women often feel isolated during a high-conflict divorce, but with the right guidance, they can navigate these waters with confidence and clarity.”

Starting Fresh: Building a Bright Future

LiveWell Divorce Coaching is more than just a service; it’s a movement to reshape how women approach divorce. During complimentary discovery sessions, Julia helps her clients identify pressing issues that keep them awake at night and assists in crafting a tailored action plan. “While I’m not a therapist or acting as an attorney, I experienced first-hand the red flags and critical steps needed to protect a woman’s future,” shares Nilsen.

At the heart of LiveWell’s philosophy is the belief that a woman’s role and identity are multifaceted. As Julia confides, “Many women, like myself, gave up their careers and self-identity for family. My mission is to help them rediscover who they are and craft a life that is fulfilling beyond their roles as mothers or wives.”

Fostering Financial Independence and Safety

Understanding the financial vulnerability many women face, LiveWell emphasizes the importance of maintaining financial independence throughout marriage. Through strategic guidance, Julia advises women to maintain some form of income or safeguard financial arrangements. “A prenuptial agreement or a source of income can be lifesaving when circumstances change,” Julia emphasizes.

In addition to financial coaching, LiveWell addresses the emotional and psychological facets of divorce, offering a comprehensive service that includes identifying toxic relationships, managing domestic conflicts, and planning for post-divorce life.

Giving Back: The Butterfly Foundation

Along with coaching, Julia extends her passion for helping women through her non-profit, The Butterfly Foundation. This initiative, inspired by her personal challenges, offers micro-grants to women in crisis, providing financial support when life takes unexpected turns. From assisting women affected by the Palisades fire to those emerging from abusive relationships, the foundation serves as a lifeline to women in need.

Faith and Resilience as Cornerstones

Julia’s journey is a story of resilience and faith. Despite personal adversities, including losing her home in the recent Palisades fire, Julia remains strong in her belief in divine purpose. “My faith has been my anchor, helping me see beyond the immediate challenges to a brighter future,” she reflects.

With LiveWell Divorce Coaching, Julia Nilsen is not only providing a road map through the maze of divorce but also rebuilding pathways to hope, self-discovery, and empowerment for women everywhere. As she inspires with her story of strength, she reaffirms that divorce is not an end but a beginning filled with potential for growth and happiness.

For more information about Julia Nilsen and LiveWell Divorce Coaching, please visit https://livewelldivorcecoach.com/

