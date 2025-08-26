Delabarre Makes Independent Debut with Deep House Single “Sweet Deja Vu”

Delabarre Jonathan Murphy Sweet Deja Vu Original Cover Art

Emerging EDM artist Delabarre launches debut single Sweet Deja Vu, produced by Potbelleez legend Jonny Sonic, now streaming globally.

SUNSHINE COAST , QLD, AUSTRALIA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging electronic artist Delabarre has officially debuted with the release of her single, Sweet Deja Vu, a future nostalgic, emotion charged dance anthem produced and co-written by Jonny Sonic, founding member of multi-platinum Australian EDM duo, The Potbelleez.Having worked behind the scenes for the Chairman of one of the biggest music industry labels, Delabarre made the bold transition from executive support to independent artist. Her environment at the label years before was challenging and expectations often set above and beyond. Under that pressure, she hit an all time low. She eventually left the label. Though she rediscovered herself - with an inner voice determined and resilient to move away from other artists’ dreams into her own truth as an artist.Her story reflects a growing movement of creatives who are building careers outside the traditional label system with self-direction and artist-first values. In her case it was with Jonny Sonic’s Platinum Music Mentorship.Delabarre explains “I saw how the biggest names operate from the inside… but I knew my voice didn’t need a million dollar budget, it just needed the right sound. Working with Jonny amplified my confidence to step into this fearlessly as he’s extremely experienced, awesome to work with and he believes in me.”Sweet Deja Vu delivers a hypnotic fusion of tribal deep house rhythms, soulful lyrics, and euphoric vocal hooks. The track explores the sensation of mutual soul recognition — that surreal moment when you meet someone for the first time yet know intrinsically they are already a part of your story. Delabarre’s “part of her story” was her 21 year younger future husband.The songwriting process itself also marked a major creative turning point. With Jonny’s guidance, Delabarre entirely shifted her approach. Rather than starting with melody or lyrics, she focused on writing out the full emotional narrative behind the track with total surrender. That story then shaped the melody, rhythm, and topline resulting in a record that feels both personal and universally resonates.“Working with Delabarre was a blast,” says Jonny Sonic. “It’s a pleasure to work with an artist with so many awesome ideas, super polished, and detailed to perfection. The whole track flowed effortlessly which in my 30+ years of song production usually means it’s a great record.”Lyrically, the track opens with:“Ten at night when I took the callLounge lights low I craved you allMaybe you’ve been here beforeHold that thought, now let’s explore”The chorus continues with:“Sweet Deja Vu it feels like we’ve been here beforeChic rendezvous take me highI’ve gotta have you some moreIt’s a high… When I have you by my side”Delabarre’s debut is already drawing strong favour from early listeners, DJs, and curators alike.She emphasizes that she values independent labels that genuinely support their artists, and would only ever consider signing with a team that aligns with her creative values.As a member of Jonny Sonic’s MusicDNA Production Masterclass Edition, she’s gained support through release planning, sound development, and long-term creative strategy.“Being mentored through Music DNA gave me invaluable clarity,” says Delabarre. “Jonny didn’t just produce the track he challenged me to find new freedom in my voice, take risks, and stand solid in the story I wanted to tell.”Having a catalogue with intention and new music on the way, Sweet Deja Vu marks the signature beginning of an inspiring new voice in the global dance music space.Listen to “Sweet Deja Vu”:

