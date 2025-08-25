BRK Technology Opens 2025 SAF Pilot Programme

BRK Technology SAF Pilot Programme

Hong Kong biofuel innovator launches algae-based fuel pilots for aviation, marine, construction, mining and logistics to support global decarbonisation

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRK Technology Co., Limited today announces the launch of its 2025 partner pilot programme to evaluate algae-based, drop-in renewable fuels across aviation, marine and heavy transportation sectors. The initiative represents a structured effort to produce operational data for industries under increasing pressure to reduce lifecycle emissions while maintaining performance and cost stability.The programme will focus on sustainable aviation fuel feedstock analysis, marine engine blend assessments and controlled tests for construction, mining and logistics fleets. Each pilot will be designed around measurable baselines and independent lifecycle evaluation to compare greenhouse-gas intensity with petroleum-derived fuels used over the preceding 12-month period. According to Mr. Jin Wong, Chief Executive Officer at BRK Technology, “the objective is to generate practical evidence that algae-based fuels can function as true drop-in renewable options, delivering reduced emissions intensity without major infrastructure change.”Wong states that the pilot structure reflects growing market demand for credible field validation. Aviation studies will examine certification pathways and refining feasibility, marine pilots will address stability and handling in harbour and auxiliary engines, and heavy machinery trials will assess reliability under load. Results are intended to inform regulators, operators and investors as sustainable fuel pathways scale towards commercialisation.Mr. Wong explains that “partnership pilots are the link between laboratory innovation and operational deployment. Industrial operators need clear performance data that supports compliance and investment planning. Our approach in 2025 is to provide evidence through controlled and transparent projects.”The company’s research continues to focus on engineered microalgae strains with higher lipid content and environmental resilience, alongside process optimisation for cultivation, extraction and refining.Regulatory engagement also continues, with the company preparing for a potential stock exchange listing. BRK Technology confirms that it is working with advisers and regulators, with further announcements expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. Proceeds from a potential listing are expected to support expanded R&D, scaled production and further pilot collaborations.The timing aligns with policy incentives such as the European Union’s Fit for 55 package and the United States Inflation Reduction Act, which support wider adoption of sustainable aviation fuel. BRK Technology notes that algae-based fuels, produced on non-arable land with closed-loop carbon cycle potential, are well placed for integration into compliance-driven markets.Applications for the pilot programme will be prioritised for partners able to define clear baselines and measurable outcomes. Priority areas include:• Certification-aligned aviation feedstock and refining assessments.• Bench and controlled field tests for heavy machinery under sustained industrial loads.• Marine blend and stability evaluations for harbour craft and auxiliary engines.• Lifecycle assessment protocols aligned with reporting requirements for regulators and investors.Wong adds that “progress in algae-based biofuels requires open collaboration with engine manufacturers, regulators and operators. Our 2025 programme is structured to accelerate this process while providing transparency and maintaining technical rigour.”Industry observers highlight that global sustainable aviation fuel capacity remains below 1% of total jet fuel consumption as of mid-2025, despite rising demand from airlines committed to carbon-neutral pathways. Algae-based approaches are viewed as promising due to scalability and independence from food-based feedstocks. Heavy industries including mining, logistics and construction are also seeking renewable fuels that can be used in existing fleets without capital-intensive retrofits.Mr. Wong concludes that “our role is to provide analysis, evidence and pathways for deployment. The 2025 pilot programme is designed to test algae-based solutions under operational conditions and contribute to the sector-wide evidence base required for broader decarbonisation.”About BRK Technology Co., LimitedBRK Technology Co., Limited is a Hong Kong-headquartered research, development and commercialisation company advancing algae-based biofuels for heavy transportation and power generation. The company’s R&D focuses on engineered microalgae strains and proprietary processing designed to increase lipid output and conversion efficiency, with the objective of producing drop-in renewable fuels for hard-to-decarbonise sectors such as construction, mining, marine, logistics and industrial power. For updates, visit https://brktech.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.