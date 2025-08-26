Gardro: A Robot Guiding Generations to Use Technology for Growing Food, Not Just Scrolling

Gardro Robot Developed by Kerala-based startup Freeman Robots, uses AI to help kids and elders grow food, not just scroll. Gardro is considered as the world's first interactive gardening robot designed for kids. Gardro in a vegetable garden

Kerala-based startup, Freeman Robots launched Gardro, a smart gardening robot that transforms technology into a tool for growing food, not just scrolling.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, KERALA, INDIA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With children and adults spending more time indoors on mobile games and streaming, Gardro the AI-powered gardening assistance robot is showing how technology can be reimagined for good. By combining robotics, artificial intelligence, and nature, Gardro motivates families to step outdoors, garden together, and embrace sustainability with minimal screen time. Developed by Freeman Robots , a Kerala, India based startup, Gardro is designed to inspire families to reconnect with nature while using technology in purposeful ways.AI-Powered GardeningGardro is more than just a robot. With its AI-based weed detection system and front-facing camera, users can enjoy a first-person view directly through the Gardro app. As the robot approaches a plant, it scans and identifies whether it’s a weed or not. This transforms routine garden care into a game-like experience where kids (and adults) can “find and terminate” weeds while protecting their plants, making gardening as exciting as playing a video game, but in real world.Beyond Weeding: Gardro’s Features• Garden Bed Designer – The Gardro app allows users to design and customize garden beds through an intuitive drag-and-drop function. Each bed can be named and saved separately, with no need for mobile data or internet connectivity.• Gardening Learning Module – The app offers step-by-step lessons from soil preparation to harvesting, helping children and beginners learn by doing.• Compact and Efficient – Battery-powered and easy to navigate, Gardro works in all corners of the garden to ensure healthier plant growth.Why Gardro is Different• Minimal Screen Time, More Green Time: Kids are encouraged to use the app briefly for controlling the robot, design the garden bed, then spend the majority of time in the garden. To ensure minimal screen time and focus on nature, the Gardro’s app works entirely offline, with mobile data disabled during use.• Gamified Gardening: With its AI weed detection, first-person camera view, and interactive modules, Gardro merges the thrill of gaming with the rewards of gardening.• For All Ages: While kids discover nature through play, retired seniors can rediscover gardening without physical strain, finding joy and therapeutic relief.• Encouraging Self-Sustainability: By inspiring families to grow their own vegetables, Gardro supports healthy eating and eco-friendly lifestyles.A New Way to Experience Technology“Technology itself is not the enemy, misuse is,” said Prince Mamman , CEO of Freeman Robots. “Gardro shows how robotics and AI can make life healthier, greener, and more engaging in nature. Instead of keeping kids hooked indoors, we give them a new adventure in their own backyard.”About Freeman robotsFreeman Robots is an innovation-driven startup building smart, purpose-driven robots to make technology work for people and the planet. Its flagship product, Gardro, is a gardening assistance robot designed to bring kids and families from screen time to green time while simplifying home gardening. The company is also developing MITTI, a perfect companion for small and medium-sized farms, and X-1, an advanced large-scale farming solution built to revolutionize agriculture with powerful weed-terminating technology.The mission of Freeman Robots is to inspire the young generation to embrace farming as a lifestyle, not just a traditional profession or business. The team believes that agriculture should be reintroduced to today’s youth as an engaging, sustainable, and technology-driven way of living, blending innovation with nature to make farming enjoyable, purposeful, and part of everyday life.

See How Gardro works.

