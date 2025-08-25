8 Years and Counting: The Excellence of Alpine Roofs Earns ThreeBestRated® Award for 2025

We aren't trying to install the "next roof" on your home. Our goal is always to put the "lasting roof" on your home.”
— Kelly Matthews, the owner.
NANAIMO, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry like roofing, where quality and durability are everything, recognition doesn’t come easily. It requires backbreaking efforts, years of proven performance and most importantly, consistent achievement of client satisfaction. That’s exactly what AlpineRoofs.ca has done. This Nanaimo-based roofing company has been honored once again by ThreeBestRated® as one of the Top 3 Roofing Companies in the city for 2025, solidifying its reputation as a leader in craftsmanship, customer service, and long-lasting results.

“This is our eighth consecutive year. It is both humbling and an honor. We are always striving to achieve better at what we do. We aren't trying to install the "next roof" on your home. Our goal is always to put the "lasting roof" on your home. So this award reflects our hard work, persistence and commitment to quality we put into every home,” said Kelly Matthews, the owner of AlpineRoofs.ca.

AlpineRoofs: Built on Trust, Backed by Experience

Locally owned and operated by Kelly Matthews, AlpineRoofs has become a go-to name for homeowners throughout Nanaimo and surrounding areas including Parksville, Ladysmith, Nanoose, Cedar, and Qualicum. With nearly two decades in business and a combined 50+ years of industry experience, the team at AlpineRoofs is known for delivering durable, long-lasting roofing solutions backed by exceptional workmanship and a no-charge 10-year labor warranty. They are fully insured with ING and covered by WCB.

The AlpineRoofs team takes great pride in their fine craftsmanship that is second to none, which allows them to stand by their work confidently. Committed to supporting Canadian suppliers and businesses, they complete most of their work with quality, Canadian-made products and materials that stand the test of time. Over the years in their thriving career, they have successfully installed over 1100 roofs around the region.
Specializing in cedar shake conversions, asphalt re-roofing, emergency repairs, replacements and new installations, AlpineRoofs is equipped to handle projects of all sizes and ensures transparency throughout the process.

What Customers Are Saying

The heart of AlpineRoofs’ success lies in the trust and satisfaction of its customers. Over the years, homeowners have consistently praised their professionalism, quality, and integrity. Here’s what some of their clients had to say:

One customer said, “From quote to completion, Kelly and his team were quick, professional, and great to work with. There was always great communication and they delivered beyond what was promised. The roof was finished ahead of schedule and on quote. Can't say enough good things about our experience and our roof looks amazing!”

Another customer has commented, “Kelly and his team were excellent! They did an amazing job on our roof! They were on time, on budget and finished ahead of schedule. Their cleanup was excellent and Kelly provided wonderful communication throughout the whole process. Thanks again for doing such excellent work!”

These testimonials reflect the company’s hands-on approach, timely service, and long-term commitment to delivering roofing solutions that truly last. Whether it’s a small leak or a complete roof overhaul, AlpineRoofs continues to raise the bar in craftsmanship and customer care. To get in touch with the team, visit Alpineroofs.ca.

