ADOT: No state highway closures scheduled over Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX – There’s good news for drivers planning trips across Arizona over the Labor Day weekend. The Arizona Department of Transportation is not scheduling any full closures along state highways during the three-day weekend.

While work on some highway improvement projects will continue, ADOT and its contractors will give drivers a break from weekend closures from Friday afternoon, Aug. 29, to late Monday night, Sept. 1.

ADOT joins partner agencies, including the Arizona Department of Public Safety and other emergency responders, in asking drivers to focus on safety and staying alert during holiday road trips.

Drivers should allow extra time during peak travel periods, including Friday and Monday afternoons. Expect the unexpected, including unscheduled highway closures due to crashes, disabled vehicles, wildfires or other incidents.

ADOT anticipates heavy traffic and possible delays on highways in and out of the Phoenix and Tucson areas during peak holiday weekend travel times. That includes Interstate 17 north of Phoenix. The new I-17 flex lanes, providing drivers with two additional lanes between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point, will be open for northbound traffic on Friday and Saturday (Aug. 29-30) and for southbound traffic on Sunday and Monday (Aug. 31-Sept 1).

Other highways expected to be busy at times include State Route 87 between Fountain Hills and Payson; US 93 between Wickenburg and Hoover Dam; I-10 between Tucson and Phoenix; and I-8 and I-10 between the Phoenix area and the California state line.

ADOT recommends preparing an emergency kit including extra drinking water. Other items to consider are blankets, a first-aid kit, a flashlight, extra batteries, a fully charged cellphone and charger, snacks, diapers if necessary and a small tool kit. More information about traveling in hot weather is available on the ADOT website.

Because travel delays are possible, don’t forget other important items such as prescription medicines. A hat, sunglasses and umbrella – to help with rain or shade – also are good items to carry in your vehicle.

Be prepared for changing weather conditions, including blowing dust. Other road trip safety recommendations include:

Avoid distractions. Don’t text while driving. Eyes up, phones down.

Check your vehicle, including tire pressure and engine fluid levels.

Get some rest before traveling. Fatigue is a serious safety risk.

Never drive while impaired. Buckle up and obey speed limits.

Arrange for a designated driver or ride service if necessary.

If towing a trailer, secure chains so they are not dragging on pavement and creating sparks that might start a brush fire.

Avoid stopping in areas with grasses and brush. Hot vehicle components could start a fire.

ADOT will have personnel ready to respond to incidents along highways over the holiday weekend. In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, the ADOT Incident Response Unit (IRU), sponsored by GEICO, patrols Phoenix-area freeways in Maricopa County from 4 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. The IRU operators assist state troopers as well as drivers in need of help. More information about ADOT IRU can be found on the ADOT website.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511. ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X feed, @ArizonaDOT.