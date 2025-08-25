MEC David Maynier on #BackOnTrack Grade 4 and 7 teacher training

On Saturday, 23 August 2025, I visited Rosmead Central Primary School in Claremont to see the #BackOnTrack programme in action.

I had the opportunity to engage with some of the teachers at the school who are participating in the teacher training component of the programme. Feedback is a vital part of improving the training teachers receive, and making sure that our investment in learning recovery is bearing fruit.

We have 1 355 Grade 4 and 7 teachers currently registered for #BackOnTrack extra training. Every 10 days, these teachers are taken out of class for intensive training that looks forward to the next two weeks of teaching content.

The #BackOnTrack training for Grades 4 and 7 has now been accredited by the South African Council of Educators (SACE), which is great news as teachers can be assured of the quality of the training.

It also means that these teachers can earn 40 SACE accreditation points if they complete all the sessions. This is important as teachers need to accumulate 150 Continuing Professional Development points over a 3-year period.

#BackOnTrack classes for Grade 4 and 7 learners also kicked off for the term this weekend, and it was wonderful to see so many learners excited to be in class, hard at work revising core concepts with their tutors.

We have targeted 15 450 Grade 4 and 7 learners from 223 primary schools for extra classes this year. We know that these extra lessons work: researchers from Stellenbosch University found that learners attending the programme recovered up to 205 school days’ worth of learning, which is the equivalent of catching up a full school year!

Thank you to all the learners and teachers who have taken up the opportunity to receive extra support through the programme, and to our tutors and trainers who support them.

The time you are investing will make a real difference in improving learning outcomes in the Western Cape!

Media Enquiries:

Kerry Mauchline – Spokesperson to Minister David Maynier

Email: Kerry.Mauchline@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates