MEC Matome Chiloane on passing of veteran actress, Mama Nandi Nyembe

The Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Matome Chiloane, has extended his heartfelt condolences following passing of South Africa’s legendary actress, Mama Nandi Nyembe, who passed away on the 23 August 2025.

Mama Nandi’s career, spanning more than 5 decades, added richly to the cultural tapestry of our nation through her unforgettable roles in several television and film productions she starred in including iSibaya, Soul City, Zone 14, Yizo -Yizo, Joacob’s Cross and Yesterday, among many others. She was more than an actress, she was an icon, mentor and an inspiration to generations of young creatives.

MEC Chiloane said, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Mme Nandi. She gave dignity to the stories of our people and carried them with authenticity and grace. Earlier this year, she spoke with rare honesty about her wish to keep working rather than being pitied. That humility and strength deeply touched the nation, reminding us of the resilience of our artists and the importance of celebrating their contributions while they are still with us. Mme Nandi’s name will forever stand among the greats who shaped South African storytelling.

Our sincerest condolences go to the Nyembe family, friends and the entire creative community. May her soul rest in eternal peace."

