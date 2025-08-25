Drone Defense System Market Set to Reach $101.12 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Drone Defense System Market Through 2025?

In the last few years, there has been an explosive growth in the size of the drone defense system market. From a value of $13.17 billion in 2024, it is projected to soar to $19.82 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.5%. This trajectory of growth in the historical period can be linked to heightened occurrences of unauthorized drone movements around vital infrastructure. Other contributing factors include mounting apprehensions about national security, the threat of terrorism, increased use of drones in civilian and commercial sectors, elevated military spending on counter-drone technologies, and a growing demand for airspace safety and surveillance systems.

Expectations are high for substantial growth in the drone defense system market size in the coming years, with projections showing a potential increase to $101.12 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50.3%. The anticipated rise throughout the forecast period may be the result of the escalating use of autonomous drones by antagonistic bodies, a growth in governmental funding towards counter-drone research, a broadening application of drones in urban locales necessitating superior defense systems, and escalating amalgamation of AI and machine learning into drone detection technologies. An increased need for multi-tiered security solutions at public spaces and occasions also fuels the growth. Key trends forecast for the period include progress in radio frequency and microwave-based counter-drone systems, enhanced positioning of portable and mobile drone defense units, inventive methods to counter drone swarming, and the integration of AI-backed threat detection and categorization systems in conjunction with drone defense into the current surveillance and security framework.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Drone Defense System Market?

The growth of the drone defense system market is driven by the rising incidences of drone intrusions and threats. Drone intrusions and threats are defined as unauthorized drone activities or entries, which could either interrupt operations or pose security risks. The increase in these drone incidents can be attributed to the prevalent use of commercial drones, which are frequently misused for surveillance, smuggling or disruption of key infrastructure and public events. Drone defense systems are crucial in curbing these issues, as they are capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing unapproved drones, thereby maintaining safety in sensitive areas. Illustrative of this is the report from Dedrone, a US-based tech firm, which revealed that there were roughly 4,000 illegal drone occurrences at 370 major sporting occasions hosted in around 60 stadiums globally in 2023. This indicates a nearly 20% increase from the previous year. Consequently, the rising drone intrusion and threat incidences are catalyzing the expansion of the drone defense system market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Drone Defense System Market?

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Drone Defense System Market In The Future?

Major firms engaged in the drone defense system market are concentrating on introducing advanced innovations, specifically fully mobile counter-UAS kill chain solutions, to counter unauthorized drones, thereby providing enhanced protection for the military and critical infrastructure in complex and high-risk environments. Essentially, a fully mobile counter-UAS kill chain is an integrated system that is mounted on a vehicle, and it has the ability to detect, monitor, identify, and neutralize drone threats in real-time while in motion. For example, Dedrone, an American company that specializes in drone defense systems, unveiled its latest airspace security product, DedroneOnTheMove (DedroneOTM), in June 2024. This product has been designed to easily integrate with any military vehicle, thereby ensuring that forces can maintain their mobility whilst being shielded from overhead threats. It is compatible with a wide variety of platforms, including HMT vehicles by Supacat, which are extensively used in expeditionary and high-risk environments.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Drone Defense System Market

The drone defense system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Detection systems, Countermeasure systems, Monitoring systems

2) By Technology: Identification And Detection Systems, Countermeasure Systems

3) By Application: Radar, RF Detection, Advanced AI, Machine Learning

4) By End-Users: Military & Defense, Commercial, Homeland Security

Subsegments:

1) By Detection Systems: Radar-based Detection, Radio Frequency (RF) Detection, Acoustic Detection, Optical/Infrared (IR) Detection, Multi-sensor Fusion Detection

2) By Countermeasure Systems: Jamming Systems, Directed Energy Weapons, Net Capture Systems, Kinetic Interception Systems, Drone Spoofing Systems

3) By Monitoring Systems: Command And Control (C2) Software, Surveillance And Tracking Systems, Data Analytics And Threat Assessment Systems, Integration Platforms, Communication Monitoring Systems

Global Drone Defense System Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Drone Defense System Global Market Report, with Asia-Pacific predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth in the coming time frame. The report encompasses a variety of regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

