Double Hung Windows Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company's Double Hung Windows Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Double Hung Windows Market?

The market for double hung windows has seen significant expansion in the past few years. It is predicted to escalate from $8.38 billion in 2024 to $8.87 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The robust growth experienced in the historical span is due to factors such as the increased residential construction activities, a climbing demand for energy-efficient alternatives, the surge in urbanization and smart city schemes, the rise in renovation and remodeling tasks, and an expanding middle-class demographic with more disposable income.

In the upcoming years, the market for double hung windows is predicted to experience robust growth. The projected market size by 2029 is $10.95 billion, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This upward trajectory in the forecast period is attributed to growing environmental consciousness and regulatory demands, an uptrend in usage in commercial and mixed-use buildings, increasing preference for personalized and aesthetic modifications, a rising inclination towards easy upkeep and long-term worth as well as expanding investments in smart and connected home features. The forecast period will likely see trends such as advancements in window glazing tech, incorporation of smart technologies into windows, frame material technological enhancements, developments in the field of noise reduction capabilities and progress in manufacturing processes.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Double Hung Windows Market?

The double-hung windows market is seeing expansion because of the boost in residential construction. Residential construction involves creating, refurbishing, or reconfiguring spaces for human habitation. This spike in residential construction is a result of fast-paced urbanization, and a growing population, leading to an increased demand for new housing as more individuals migrate to urban areas. Double-hung windows, commonly employed in residential construction, deliver superb ventilation control, are convenient to clean from within the house, offer a timeless aesthetic compatible with diverse architectural designs, and bolster energy efficiency if correctly sealed. For example, the U.S. Census Bureau, a government agency situated in the U.S., recorded that in May 2025, single-family housing hit a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 924,000 units. This marks a 0.4% rise (±10.9%) from the slightly adjusted estimate of 920,000 units in April. Hence, the escalation in residential construction is propelling the development of the double-hung windows market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Double Hung Windows Market?

Major players in the Double Hung Windows Global Market Report 2025 include:

• JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

• Andersen Corporation

• Pella Corporation

• Marvin Lumber and Cedar Company

• Window World Inc.

• Ply Gem Industries Inc.

• Champion Window Manufacturing and Supply Company LLC

• MI Windows and Doors LLC

• Weather Shield Manufacturing Inc.

• Atrium Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Double Hung Windows Industry?

Top industry players in the double-hung windows market are emphasizing the production of innovative items like energy-efficient aluminum windows, due to an increasing demand for eco-friendly and high-quality construction materials. Energy-efficient aluminum windows, with insulated glass and aluminum frames, effectively reduce heat transfer, optimize thermal performance, and decrease energy use. Apart from savings on heating and cooling expenses, these windows improve interior comfort and promote sustainable construction methods. For instance, in July 2023, the US-based manufacturing firm Crystal Window & Door Systems, Ltd., introduced the Series 2700 aluminum double-hung window line. The line boasts a jamb depth of 3-¼ inches, extensive thermal break profiles for improved heat retention, and AW-rated models purposefully designed for better energy performance and adherence to strict building regulations like those implemented in New York city. The Series 2700 window features argon-filled insulating glass units with low-e coating, rapid-drainage sloped sills, easy-to-clean tilt-in sashes, and continuous weather striping for excellent air and water sealing.

What Segments Are Covered In The Double Hung Windows Market Report?

The double hung windows market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Traditional Double-Hung Window, Tilt-In Double-Hung Window

2) By Material Type: Vinyl, Wood, Aluminum, Fiberglass, Composite

3) By Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Historical Renovations, New Constructions

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

5) By End-User: Homeowners, Contractors, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Traditional Double-Hung Window – Single Glazed Traditional Double-Hung Window, Double Glazed Traditional Double-Hung Window, Energy-Efficient Traditional Double-Hung Window, Decorative Grid Traditional Double-Hung Window, Custom Size Traditional Double-Hung Window.

2) By Tilt-In Double-Hung Window – Single Tilt-In Sash Window, Double Tilt-In Sash Window, Low-E Glass Tilt-In Window, Impact-Resistant Tilt-In Window, Easy-Clean Coating Tilt-In Window

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Double Hung Windows Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the global market for double hung windows. The region predicted to expand most rapidly is Asia-Pacific. The Double Hung Windows Global Market Report 2025 includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

