Nitori to Open Largest Store Outside Japan in Singapore at Bugis Junction

Nitori's new flagship store at Bugis Junction is the brand's largest outside of Japan, spanning 38,000 sq ft. Nitori's "Total Coordination Zones" offer inspiration by showcasing fully coordinated room setups. Stylish and functional tableware, like the Super Light Dishes collection, is part of Nitori's total lifestyle coordination concept.

The opening of our largest overseas store at Bugis Junction underscores both our confidence in the Singapore retail landscape and our long-term commitment to Southeast Asia.” — Mr. Akio Nitori, Founder & Chairperson, Nitori Holdings

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nitori, Japan’s largest furniture and home furnishing retailer, proudly announces the grand opening of its largest overseas store at Bugis Junction in Singapore. Spanning 38,000 square feet on the third floor of the centrally located Bugis retail hub, the new flagship represents Nitori’s confidence in the city's state’s vibrant retail scene and the growing appetite for affordable, high-quality lifestyle solutions A GLOBAL VISIONFounded in 1967, Nitori has grown to over 1,000 stores globally, bringing its mission “Enrich the everyday lives of people all over the world” to life. With its signature “Manufacturing-Logistics-IT-Retail” integrated model, Nitori delivers stylish, functional, and surprisingly affordable home products that delight millions of customers worldwide.“Singapore is a hub of lifestyle and retail innovation, and we are confident that this flagship will not only serve our customers but also strengthen Nitori’s presence in the region. With our vertically integrated model—spanning design, manufacturing, logistics, IT, and retail—we are uniquely positioned to offer stylish, high-quality home solutions at affordable prices.This allows us to compete strongly and gain meaningful market share in Singapore’s growing home décor and lifestyle solutions sector. We believe this market will be a cornerstone in our journey towards Vision 2032, and we are committed to enriching the lives of customers here.” says Mr. Sano, Managing Director, Nitori ASEAN.A GROWING PRESENCE IN SOUTHEAST ASIANitori plans to open 10 stores in Singapore and 20 in Malaysia over the next five years . This flagship at Bugis Junction follows Nitori’s first Singapore store in 2022 and reflects the brand’s accelerated Vision 2032 growth strategy: 3,000 stores and ¥3 trillion in sales worldwide.STORE HIGHLIGHTSThe new flagship store will include several highlights:- Comprehensive Lifestyle Selection – Furniture and furnishings for living, dining, bedroom, kitchen, and workspaces.- Total Coordination Zones – Room-by-room inspiration showcasing full home setups.- Believa Recliner Sofas – Japanese-designed comfort that blends style and relaxation.- N-Cool Bedding Line – Innovative, cooling sleep technology, ideal for Singapore’s tropical climate.- Super Light Dishes – Feather-light, durable tableware perfect for everyday use.It also introduces digital touchpoints for online-to-offline integration, offering customers seamless shopping convenience.“Since our founding, Nitori’s mission has been to enrich homes across the world, and Singapore represents an important milestone in this journey.The opening of our largest overseas store at Bugis Junction underscores both our confidence in the Singapore retail landscape and our long-term commitment to Southeast Asia.With our integrated business model and track record of scaling globally, we are well-positioned to deliver both customer value and shareholder growth. Singapore’s discerning and design-conscious consumers inspire us to continue innovating, and we see this market as a pivotal step toward achieving our Vision 2032 of 3,000 stores worldwide.” shares Mr. Akio Nitori, Founder & Chairperson, Nitori HoldingsABOUT NITORI HOLDINGSFounded in 1967 in Sapporo, Japan, Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. is Japan’s largest furniture and home furnishing retailer with over 1,000 stores worldwide. Guided by the mission “Enrich the everyday lives of people all over the world,” Nitori operates a unique vertically integrated Manufacturing–Logistics–IT–Retail business model that ensures high-quality, stylish, and affordable products across every area of the home.From innovative sleep solutions like the N-Cool bedding series to everyday essentials such as Super Light Dishes and full room coordination concepts, Nitori provides lifestyle solutions that combine functionality, design, and value. The company is currently expanding rapidly across Asia, including Singapore and Malaysia, as part of its long-term Vision 2032 to achieve 3,000 stores and ¥3 trillion in sales globally.Nitori Holdings actively contributes to society through the Nitori International Scholarship Foundation, which was established in 2005 by founder Akio Nitori and has supported over 10,000 students in 47 countries to date.

Nitori's Vision for Homes in Southeast Asia

