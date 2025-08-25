First-Person Shooter Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s First-Person Shooter Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

First-Person Shooter Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been substantial growth in the size of the first-person shooter market in the recent past. Projected growth from 2024's $25.13 billion to 2025's $27.53 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%, speaks volumes. Factors influencing this progress through the historic period include a rise in console usage, increased interest in multiplayer gaming, broadened internet access, growth of computer gaming communities, and the rise in digital game distribution.

The market for first-person shooter games is anticipated to exhibit robust growth in the ensuing years. Its value is projected to reach $39.29 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the escalating demand for immersive gaming experiences, a surge in mobile gaming adoption, development of cloud gaming infrastructure, the expansion of the esports network, and a rise in the use of live-service monetization. Significant trends observed during this period are advancements in virtual reality technology, innovative strides in game engine design, progress in the application of artificial intelligence for non-player characters, investment in research and development for immersive audio systems, and enhancements in the integration of cross-platform gameplay.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global First-Person Shooter Market?

The rise in esports popularity is anticipated to catalyze the expansion of the first-person shooter market in the future. Esports, the systematized competitive facet of video gaming, allows players or teams to vie for rewards and acknowledgement in tournaments. The surge in its popularity can be attributed to live streaming platforms that offer easy competitive gameplay accessibility, facilitate immediate interaction between admirers and gamers, and assist in creating committed communities revolving around popular titles and personalities. First-person shooter augments esports by facilitating high-speed, skill-based competitions with substantial viewer involvement, bolstering professional leagues, worldwide tournaments, and competitive gaming growth. For example, as per the UK-based media and events e-sports company, Esports Insider, in April 2025, the interest in esports among individuals aged 18–29 reached 31%, a notable increase from 27% in 2021. Thus, the escalating popularity of esports is fueling the growth of the first-person shooter market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The First-Person Shooter Market?

Major players in the First-Person Shooter Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tencent Holdings Limited

• Valve Corporation

• Electronic Arts Inc.

• Ubisoft Entertainment S.A.

• Epic Games Inc.

• Capcom Co. Ltd.

• Crytek GmbH

• Techland S.A.

• Bohemia Interactive a.s.

• Deep Silver Limited

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The First-Person Shooter Market?

Leading companies in the first-person shooter market are capitalizing on technological advancements, like the shard card design contest, to encourage creative engagement and provide exceptional, personalized gaming experiences that bolster both competitive and casual gameplay. The shard card design contest involves a worldwide competition where players can design and submit their own unique shard card ideas for inclusion in the game. For example, in March 2025, NetEase Inc, a firm based in China specializing in internet and game services, introduced FragPunk to the market. This is a free-to-play 5v5 hero shooter game that incorporates a unique shard card system and can be found on platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store. It will soon be available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 as well. The first season of the game is rich in content, featuring distinctive characters, an abundance of Shard Cards, varied maps, and exclusive launch rewards which include complimentary skins and a lifetime Battle Pass giveaway.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The First-Person Shooter Market Growth

The first-person shooter market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Console Game, Personal Computer Game, Mobile Games

2) By Gameplay Type: Single-Player, Multiplayer, Cooperative

3) By Game Mode: Campaign, Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), Battle Royale, Deathmatch, Capture The Flag

4) By Application: Amusement, Competitive Game, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Professional Gamers, Casual Gamers

Subsegments:

1) By Console Game: PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch

2) By Personal Computer Game: Windows, macOS, Linux

3) By Mobile Games: Android, iOS, Cloud-Based Mobile Platforms

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The First-Person Shooter Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for First-Person Shooter, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. The report projects that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth within the forecast period. Covered regions in the market report for first-person shooter include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

