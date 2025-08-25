Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Market Forecasted to Achieve US $17.37 Billion by 2029

Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Market In 2025?

The market size for constructing electric vehicle (EV) battery plants has experienced exponential growth recently. The industry is predicted to expand from $10.35 billion in 2024 to $11.51 billion in 2025, representing an 11.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The augmentation observed in the historical period can be credited to a surge in consumer preference for electric cars, amplified investments in EV battery technology, increased reliance on renewable energy, growing government assistance and subsidies, and an intensified global emphasis on attaining carbon neutrality targets.

The market size for the construction of electric vehicle (EV) battery plants is slated to experience robust expansion in the coming years, skyrocketing to $17.37 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Factors contributing to the forecasted growth include a rise in automotive OEM partnerships and collaborative ventures, escalating demands for energy storage systems outside the automotive sector, ambitious expansion strategies by top-tier battery producers, increased urbanization and advances in smart city infrastructure, as well as a surge in demand for rapid-charging infrastructure. Predominant trends foreseen within this period comprise progress in lithium-ion battery tech, integration of sustainable energy sources into battery production facilities, advancements in battery recycling technology, evolution of modular and scalable battery pack models and notable strides in battery thermal management systems.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Market?

The surge in consumer appetite for electric vehicles is predicted to trigger expansion in the electric vehicle (EV) batteries plant construction market. An electric vehicle is primarily or partially powered by electricity, which is stored in rechargeable batteries. The escalating consumer desire for electric vehicles can be attributed to increasing fuel costs, making electric vehicles a more efficient and economical mode of transport. An electric vehicle (EV) batteries factory manufactures electric vehicles, ensuring a constant and flexible supply of batteries, promoting wider acceptance and production competency. For instance, as per Cox Automotive, a software company based in the USA, the sales of electric vehicles (EV) were reevaluated and boosted to 1,212,758 units in 2023, a 49% surge from 2022. In 2024, sales went on to proliferate by 7.3%, totaling 1,301,411 units. Hence, the augmented consumer interest in electric vehicles is fueling the electric vehicle (EV) battery plant construction market growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Industry?

Major players in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Global Market Report 2025 include:

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the electric vehicle (EV) batteries plant construction industry are zeroing in on the adoption of revolutionary technologies such as the ARC technology stack to boost the effectiveness, scalability and pace of battery design. The ARC technology stack is a modular platform for battery design and production that simplifies the process of creating customized EV battery packs. Its primary advantages include slashing design timelines, enhancing scalability, and facilitating a quicker shift from prototypes to actual production. To illustrate, in February 2025, Ionetic Ltd., a company based in the UK that focuses on software-accelerated battery pack technology, introduced a £5 million ARC fab pilot facility in Brackley, UK. This facility aims to integrate the ARC technology stack and expedite the manufacture of customized EV battery packs, optimising efficiency, scale and reducing time-to-market. The facility, which spans 5,000 square feet, is projected to be fully functional by the third quarter of 2025, and will function as Ionetic's worldwide headquarters. It's intended to bolster the creation of battery packs for an original equipment manufacturer specializing in trucks, buses, and off-road commercial vehicles.

What Segments Are Covered In The Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Market Report?

The electric vehicle (EV) batteries plant construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Building And Infrastructure, Machinery And Equipment, Energy Storage Systems, Control Systems And Automation

2) By Battery: Lithium-Ion Batteries, Solid-State Batteries, Lead-Acid Batteries, Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries, Other Batteries

3) By Construction Type: New Plant Construction, Plant Expansion, Plant Renovation

4) By Plant Capacity: Up To 10 Gigawatt-Hour, 10-50 Gigawatt-Hour, Above 50 Gigawatt-Hour

Subsegments:

1) By Building And Infrastructure: Structural Framework, Roofing And Cladding, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems, Water Supply And Drainage, Fire Safety And Suppression Systems, Interior Fit-Outs, Parking And Access Roads

2) By Machinery And Equipment: Battery Cell Assembly Machines, Module And Pack Assembly Systems, Conveyors And Handling Equipment, Welding And Laser Equipment, Dry Rooms And Air Handling Units, Mixing And Coating Machines, Formation And Aging Equipment

3) By Energy Storage Systems: Battery Racks And Cabinets, Battery Management Systems (BMS), Inverters And Converters, Thermal Management Systems, Power Conditioning Units, Charging And Discharging Stations

4) By Control Systems And Automation: Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) Systems, Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), Robotics And Automation Arms, Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Data Acquisition And Monitoring Systems, Quality Control And Testing Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Global Market Report identified Asia-Pacific as the dominant region. The same region is also forecasted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report examines several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

