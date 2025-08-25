The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Defense Geospatial Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Defense Geospatial Market Through 2025?

The size of the defense geospatial market has seen an expedited increase in recent years. The market is expected to expand from $121.20 billion in 2024 to $133.95 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The observable growth during the historic phase can be associated with heightened defense expenditure, surged demand for instant battlefield information, a rise in the deployment of satellites and UAVs, an uptick in technological advancements relating to geospatial analytics, and an increased emphasis on border safety and surveillance.

The size of the defense geospatial market is projected to experience a significant surge in the coming years, growing to $198.13 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This growth throughout the forecast period can be credited to the increasing use of AI and machine learning, the expanding incorporation of multisensor data, escalating demand for self-reliant defense systems, amplified investments in space-based geospatial assets, and the growing requirement for improved situational awareness. Noteworthy trends throughout this period encompass progress in cloud-based geospatial solutions, advanced real-time data processing capabilities, breakthroughs in augmented reality for battlefield visualization, incorporation of big data analytics with geospatial intelligence, and advancements in edge computing for expedited decision-making.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Defense Geospatial Market?

The defense geospatial market is set to see an upswing due to the heightened uptake of cloud-based defense systems. These are military or defense mechanisms and advancements which employ cloud computing for data retention, treatment, and transmission. The growing popularity of these systems can be attributed to the public's desire for quick, expandable, and more adjustable cybersecurity options. Cloud-based defense systems facilitate immediate mapping and scrutiny of threat conditions and expedite decision-making and effective resource distribution employing cloud-integrated spatial acumen. For example, in 2024, the Thales Group, an aerospace company based in France, reported that cloud security was becoming the second most pivotal security discipline (65%) and the top-up and coming security issue (72%). Hence, the mounting uptake of cloud-based defense systems is fuelling the expansion of the defense geospatial market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Defense Geospatial Market?

Major players in the Defense Geospatial Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus Group

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Collins Aerospace

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leidos Holdings Inc.

• Hexagon AB

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Defense Geospatial Market In The Future?

Leading enterprises in the defense geospatial industry are concentrating on the advancement of geospatial technologies such as multi-source intelligence fusion. This focus is geared towards improving situational awareness, boosting decision-making precision, and facilitating quicker response times in complicated operational situations. Multi-source intelligence fusion implies the amalgamation of information from various intelligence channels to formulate a thorough and actionable operational overview. For example, in February 2025, Edge Group, an aerospace and defense company based in the UAE, launched TACTICA. This advanced AI-driven geospatial intelligence platform brings together diverse data sources for improved situational awareness. By employing state-of-the-art AI, including the falcon large language model, TACTICA offers real-time operational insights that assist in decision-making across defense, security, and strategic areas. The platform also exhibits collaborative mission planning features, enabling smooth coordination among several agencies during operations. Moreover, TACTICA implements an automated anomaly detection mechanism for quick and efficient identification of threats within vast geospatial data.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Defense Geospatial Market

The defense geospatial market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Surface Analysis, Network Analysis, Geo Visualization

2) By Technology: Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Remote Sensing, Photogrammetry, Light Detection And Ranging (LIDAR), Point Cloud Processing

3) By Application: Intelligence, Surveillance, And Reconnaissance (ISR), Command And Control (C2), Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Mission Planning And Execution, Training And Simulation

4) By End-User: Defense Forces, Government Agencies, Commercial Entities, Utilities, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Subsegments:

1) By Surface Analysis: Terrain Modeling, Elevation Mapping, Land Use Or Land Cover Analysis, Vegetation Analysis, Soil Analysis

2) By Network Analysis: Route Optimization, Connectivity Analysis, Logistics And Supply Chain Mapping, Infrastructure Network Analysis, Communication Network Planning

3) By Geo Visualization: 2D Mapping, 3D Mapping And Visualization, Real-time Data Visualization, Augmented Reality (AR) Visualization, Interactive Dashboards And Mapping Tools

Global Defense Geospatial Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America emerged as the leading region in the defense geospatial market. Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The defense geospatial global market report 2025 includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

