Topical Hemostat Market CAGR to be at 0% from 2025 to 2029 | $7.81 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Topical Hemostat Market?

The market size for topical hemostats is on a steady rise over the previous years. It is expected to increase from $4.96 billion in 2024 to $5.45 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The surge observed in the historical phase can be traced back to factors such as escalated healthcare spending, a rise in minimally invasive procedures, an increase in chronic disease incidence, a surge in demand for surgical volume, and a growing demand for biodegradable products.

Anticipated to experience robust expansion in the ensuing years, the market size for topical hemostats is projected to reach $7.81 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Various factors contributing to this growth include a rise in the aging population worldwide, expanding ambulatory surgical centers, increased emphasis on patient outcomes, a surge in adhesive-hemostat combinations, and heightened adoption of bio-based materials. Key trends expected during this forecast period encompass advancements in hemostatic technologies, the incorporation of digital health tech, improved delivery systems as a result of technological enhancements, the emergence of combination products, and the introduction of robotics into the management of hemostasis.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Topical Hemostat Market?

The escalation in surgical procedures is anticipated to fuel the enhancement of the topical hemostat market. Surgical procedures, are tasks carried out by surgeons employing manual skills and specific devices to diagnose, cure, or fix injuries, diseases, or bodily anomalies. The amount of surgical procedures is rapidly expanding due to the swift aging of the global population, leading to an increased occurrence of age-linked health issues requiring surgical intervention to enhance life quality and manage chronic diseases. Topical hemostats, used in surgical procedures, facilitate surgeons to hastily manage bleeding at the operation area, enhance visibility, reduce blood loss, and decrease the probability of post-surgery difficulties. For example, as reported by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), a US-based NGO, there was a surge in surgical procedures by 11.2% in 2022 compared to 2021, with more than 14.9 million surgical and 18.8 million non-surgical procedures conducted globally. Therefore, the rising number of surgical procedures is escalating the growth of the topical hemostat market. Increased healthcare spending is propelling market growth due to more investment in innovative surgical solutions. Healthcare expenditure is referred to as the total spending on health services, healing, and health-linked resources within a specified period. Heightened healthcare expenditure, precipitated by the growing aging population, leads to an elevated demand for medicinal services, long-term care, and age-related treatments, which cumulatively impose a heftier economic strain on health systems. The increased healthcare expenditure fuels demand for topical hemostats as it enables more surgical procedures, encourages the acceptance of advanced medical technology, and improves global health access. This boost in funds allows hospitals to invest in efficient bleeding control solutions, particularly for less invasive and outpatient surgeries. For instance, as reported by the American Medical Association, a professional entity in the US, health spending in America grew by 7.5% in 2023, amounting to $4.9 trillion, or $14,570 per person, signifying a significant rise from the 4.6% growth witnessed in 2022. Therefore, increased healthcare spending is propelling the growth of the topical hemostat market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Topical Hemostat Market?

Major players in the Topical Hemostat Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic Plc

• Medline Industries

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Stryker Corporation

• Baxter International

• Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• Teleflex Incorporated

• Samyang Holdings

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Topical Hemostat Industry?

Leading corporations in the topical hemostat market are dedicating their resources towards creating innovative goods such as hemostatic sealing patches to improve control over bleeding during surgical procedures. These devices provide more efficient and specific hemostasis at the injury location. A hemostatic sealing patch, constructed from materials like collagen or fibrin, has the ability to promptly halt bleeding by adhering to the tissue and aiding clot formation during surgery. For example, Ethicon, Inc., a US-based pioneer in surgical technologies and solutions, unveiled ETHIZIA Hemostatic Sealing Patch, a ground-breaking synthetic polymer-based assistant hemostat with a proven clinical record of rapidly halting severe bleeding on internal organs, in November 2023. In clinical studies, the product stopped bleeding within 30 seconds in 80% of the participants, which is six times quicker than the top fibrin sealant patches. This unique patch is highly adaptable and equally effective on both sides, making it suitable for cutting, rolling, separating, or customizing for both open and minimally invasive surgeries. It facilitates coagulation by dehydrating the blood with the aid of a gelatin carrier saturated with polyoxazoline polymer, forming a robust adhesive hydrogel that adheres to tissue.

What Segments Are Covered In The Topical Hemostat Market Report?

The topical hemostat market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Fibrin, Thrombin, Cellulose, Collagen, Gelatin, Adhesives, Other Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Hospital Pharmacies, Online

3) By Application: General Surgery, Neurosurgery, Vascular Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Fibrin: Fibrin Sealants, Fibrin Patches

2) By Thrombin: Human Thrombin, Bovine Thrombin, Recombinant Thrombin

3) By Cellulose: Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose, Oxidized Non-Regenerated Cellulose, Microfibrillar Cellulose

4) By Collagen: Microfibrillar Collagen, Collagen Sponges, Collagen Fleece

5) By Gelatin: Gelatin Sponges, Gelatin Foams, Gelatin Powder

6) By Adhesives: Cyanoacrylate-Based Adhesives, Polyethylene Glycol Based Sealants, Albumin And Glutaraldehyde-Based Adhesives

7) By Other Types: Combination Hemostats, Polysaccharide-Based Hemostats, Chitosan-Based Hemostats

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Topical Hemostat Market?

In the Topical Hemostat Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The report features detailed analyses of several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

