Global Epoxy Grouts Market to Reach $1.46 Billion at a Steady 6.6% CAGR by 2029

Epoxy Grouts Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Epoxy Grouts Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the epoxy grout market has expanded robustly. The market, predicted to escalate from $1.06 billion in 2024, is expected to reach around $1.13 billion by 2025, projecting an annual compounded growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This historic period's growth can generally be associated with the rising demand derived from industrial construction projects, increasing usage in both residential and commercial constructions, growing infrastructure development initiatives, rising emphasis on durable and low-maintenance materials, and the increasing adoption of environmentally-friendly building methodologies.

In the coming years, the epoxy grout market is anticipated to experience substantial growth, increasing to $1.46 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The expected market expansion in the forecast period is due to a surge in urban renovation and retrofit projects, a rising understanding of the benefits of sanitary building materials, the availability of superior and specialized products, escalating labor charges driving the need for quick application items, growing urbanization, and the proliferation of smart city initiatives worldwide. Key trends in the future include improvements in grout formulation procedures, the integration of anti-microbial, and hygiene-boosting characteristics, technology-based advancements in application instruments, progressions in sustainable and ecologically friendly grout solutions, and enhancements in thermal and mechanical performance.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Epoxy Grouts Market Landscape?

The expansion of the construction sector is anticipated to fuel the epoxy grouts market's growth trajectory. The construction sector, involving the planning, creation, and implementation of residential, commercial, and infrastructural projects, is on a rise due to fast-paced urbanization creating a higher demand for buildings and infrastructure to cater to the growing urban populations. Epoxy grouts enrich the construction industry by providing robust, high-endurance, and chemical-resistant bonding for challenging applications. These qualities make them perfectly suited for environments subjected to heavy loads, moisture, or chemicals, like tile joints, machinery bases, and anchor installations. To illustrate, in November 2023, per the UK's Office for National Statistics, new construction activities amounted to £18,161 million ($19.96 million) in 2022, witnessing a 16.8% growth in private sector projects and a 13.1% rise in public sector projects. Consequently, the flourishing construction sector is stimulating the growth of the epoxy grouts market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Epoxy Grouts Market?

Major players in the Epoxy Grouts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Sika AG

• Mapei S.p.A.

• Asian Paints Ltd.

• Bostik

• Ardex Group

• Dr. Fixit

• Flowcrete Group Ltd.

• Don Construction Products (DCP)

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Epoxy Grouts Industry?

Leading firms in the epoxy grout sector are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products such as high-performance epoxy grout, in a bid to satisfy the growing need for robust and chemical-resistant solutions in tough construction settings. High-performance epoxy grout, an improved formula, boasts of remarkable strength, endurance, and resistance to chemicals. It's a perfect fit for high-stress environments and areas with substantial foot traffic where regular grouts don't make the cut. To illustrate, Mapei, S.p.A., a chemical product manufacturer for the construction industry based in Italy, introduced its Kerapoxy Easy Design, a cementitious epoxy grout range, in May 2022. This product is remarkably low in VOC, impervious to absorption, resistant to chemicals, bacteriostatic, easy to apply and clean, and comes in 40 bright colors, including a clear variant, making it perfect for high-humidity areas such as pools and wellness centers. To support this launch, the new Mapei Grouts App for iOS and Android was released, allowing users to preview how grout and tile combinations look through photos, calculate the amount of material needed, and choose the correct formula.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Epoxy Grouts Market

The epoxy grouts market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polymer-Modified Epoxy Gout, Flexible Epoxy Grout, High-Performance Epoxy Grout, Standard Epoxy Grout

2) By Packaging Type: Pre-Mixed Grout, Bulk Packaging, Pouches, Jars And Tubs

3) By Curing Method: Room Temperature Curing, Heat Cure, Fast Curing, Slow Curing

4) By Application: Flooring, Wall Tile, Countertops, Outdoor Installations

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Polymer-Modified Epoxy Grout: Cementitious Epoxy Hybrid Grout, Acrylic-Modified Epoxy Grout, Urethane-Modified Epoxy Grout, Latex-Modified Epoxy Grout

2) By Flexible Epoxy Grout: Elastomeric Epoxy Grout, Low Modulus Epoxy Grout, Crack-Bridging Epoxy Grout, Movement-Resistant Epoxy Grout

3) By High-Performance Epoxy Grout: Chemical-Resistant Epoxy Grout, Thermal Shock-Resistant Epoxy Grout, High Compressive Strength Epoxy Grout, Heavy Machinery Load-Bearing Grout

4) By Standard Epoxy Grout: Two-Part Epoxy Grout, Pre-Mixed Epoxy Grout, Water-Cleanable Epoxy Grout, General-Purpose Epoxy Grout

View the full epoxy grouts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/epoxy-grouts-global-market-report

Epoxy Grouts Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Epoxy Grouts Global Market Report, North America stood out as the dominant region for the year 2024. The region predicted to witness the highest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report presents a comprehensive overview of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

