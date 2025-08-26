Fasoo Expands Persistent Data-Centric Protection Across the Global Automotive Ecosystem

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security, secures IP design documents across the supply chain, helping automakers prevent trade secret leakage and ensure security throughout the entire lifecycle, all while enabling seamless collaboration.

“The automotive industry’s competitive edge relies on its ability to innovate and collaborate while maintaining robust security,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “By applying data-centric security to critical design and operational data, Fasoo helps automotive companies strengthen against insider threats, ensuring their most valuable assets remain protected and traceable across complex, global supply chains.”

A string of recent security breaches, ranging from stolen design blueprints and compromised supplier networks to ransomware incidents that halted dealership systems, has revealed how easily critical data can slip beyond an automaker’s control. Proprietary assets like CAD models, production manuals, and performance test results represent years of engineering effort and hold millions in potential market value.

However, when these files move outside the organization without built-in safeguards, they are exposed to unauthorized access, replication, and exploitation.

Fasoo Enterprise DRM (FED) enables automotive manufacturers and suppliers to secure sensitive files from the moment they are created. CAD drawings, engineering specifications, and process documentation are automatically encrypted and bound to granular access controls, ensuring that only authorized users can view, edit, or share them.

Centralized policy management allows security teams to instantly adjust permissions based on user role, location, or device, enabling dynamic control over files even after they leave the organization.

This persistent protection extends deep into the supply chain, safeguarding data as it flows between OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers, and contract manufacturers. Even if files are transferred via email, portable drives, or cloud collaboration platforms, security remains intact, blocking unauthorized third-party access and preventing data exfiltration at every stage of the workflow.

When paired with Fasoo Data Radar (FDR), organizations gain comprehensive visibility into where sensitive files reside, how they are being accessed, and by whom. This insight enables proactive detection of unusual activity, such as large-volume downloads or access from unusual locations, and facilitates immediate containment of potential breaches.

Wrapsody eCo further strengthens collaboration by providing a secure workspace for external partners, ensuring design files, test reports, and production documentation remain synchronized, version-controlled, and accessible only to authorized users.

By integrating persistent security with seamless collaboration, Wrapsody eCo allows global R&D teams, suppliers, and contractors to innovate quickly while maintaining full control over critical assets.

Demand for data encryption, screen watermarking, and capture prevention is continuously increasing among automakers and Tier-1 and Tier-2 suppliers across the value chain.

By reinforcing data-centric security across design, production, and supply chain workflows, Fasoo is uniquely positioned with advanced CAD security capabilities to capitalize on this accelerating market expansion, delivering both technological leadership and long-term value to investors.

For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/case-studies/securing-global-supply-chain-collaboration-and-intellectual-property/.



About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

