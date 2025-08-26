Nearly Half of Employees Admit to Crying at Work: New Survey Sheds Light on Emotional Wellbeing and Retention

"I was overwhelmed by everyone's kind words" says a beaming recipient of a GroupTogether card.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research from GroupTogether reveals that the workplace is more emotionally charged than many employers may realize. In a recent survey of more than 1,000 U.S. workers, nearly 55% admitted to crying at work at least once - underscoring the link between emotional wellbeing, employee engagement and retention.When asked “How many times have you cried at work?” the results showed:> Never: 45.6%> 1–2 times: 25.1%> 2–10 times: 16.6%> 10+ times: 12.7%The findings suggest that while not everyone has shed tears at their desk, a significant portion - over half - have broken down at least once or twice. Notably, almost 30% report more frequently (2+ times).The Emotional Cost of RetentionExperts point to rising stress, burnout and the demands of hybrid work environments as contributing factors. For employers, these numbers highlight the importance of investing in strategies that foster belonging, appreciation and human connection at work."Employee engagement is no longer just about perks or pay - it’s about people feeling valued, supported and connected," said Ali Linz, Co-Founder of GroupTogether. “Of course people need to be paid fairly but a big part of why people like work is the people. There are easy ways to make people feel connected. A simple group card can make people feel valued even remotely. We regularly see responses to group cards from colleagues saying "I was so touched" or "I was overwhelmed by everyone's kind words." When employees feel invisible or unappreciated, that’s when disengagement and turnover risks spike. The data makes it clear: ignoring the emotional experience of employees isn’t an option."GroupTogether: A Simple Strategy with Big ImpactOne approach gaining momentum is the use of meaningful recognition platforms. Tools like GroupTogether make it easy for teams to give meaningful gifts and create heartfelt group cards for moments of appreciation. From celebrating milestones like birthdays and work anniversaries to recognizing hard work during stressful periods, small gestures can go a long way toward boosting morale."When employees feel celebrated and acknowledged, it strengthens culture and builds loyalty," added Ali Linz. "Something as simple as a group card for a birthday or a heartfelt note can be the difference between an employee who feels connected and one who feels forgotten."Why This Matters for Employers According to Gallup, U.S. businesses are losing a trillion dollars annually due to voluntary turnover. The survey results highlight that workplace stress is real, and that employers have an opportunity to turn the tide with strategies that prioritize humanity.For leaders looking to retain talent in a competitive market, the message is clear: invest in connection, recognition and community. Because if more than half of employees have shed tears at work, the solution isn’t to tell them to “toughen up” - it’s to create a culture where they don’t feel like they’re facing challenges alone.About GroupTogetherGroupTogether is a simple, digital platform that makes it easy for teams to come together and celebrate colleagues. Whether it’s a birthday, farewell, baby shower or just a thank-you, GroupTogether is the easiest way for the team to sign an online group card. You can even add an eGift Card or collect money from the group when they sign.Used by 1 million people worldwide and trusted by leading American companies like Disney, Bank of America and Stanford. GroupTogether has become a go-to tool for HR leaders, Admin Assistants and managers looking to boost morale, reduce turnover and remind employees that they matter.Learn more at www.grouptogether.com

