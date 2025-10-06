New Survey Challenges Stereotypes About Dreaded Managers Ahead of Boss’s Day

A colorful Boss’s Day card created with GroupTogether – the easy way for teams to say thanks together.

New research from GroupTogether finds 3 in 4 employees say they like their boss, challenging the stereotype of the dreaded manager

I was surprised that three-quarters of people like their boss; it proves the clichéd stereotype of people hating their boss is outdated” — Ali Linz, Co-Founder of GroupTogether

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research from GroupTogether , the office gifting website, finds 75.9% of employees say they like their boss, challenging the tired trope of the dreaded manager just in time for Boss’s Day (16 October 2025).“I was surprised that three-quarters of people like their boss; it proves the clichéd stereotype of people hating their boss is outdated”, says Ali Linz, Co-Founder of GroupTogether.The top reasons cited for why employees like their boss are “They create a great team culture” (27.7%) and “They’re a nice person” (22.9%).Why employees like their boss:They create a great team culture - 27.7%They’re a nice person - 22.9%Give recognition & appreciation - 13.4%Their skills & expertise - 13.2%They encourage my development - 12.6%Clear expectations & communication - 10.2%“If you think your boss is doing a good job, Boss’s Day is the perfect excuse to say thanks. You can use GroupTogether to get the whole team to sign a Boss’s Day card - everyone adds messages, photos and GIFs online for a fun or heartfelt keepsake”.Why does it matter to organisations? Managers are the engagement lever. Gallup’s 2025 State of the Workplace report finds a whopping 70% of a team’s engagement level is down to the manager, making leadership quality the single biggest driver of how people feel and perform at work. When people rate their manager highly, organisations typically see higher engagement, better performance and lower turnover.About the researchGroupTogether conducted two online surveys September 2025. Respondents were asked whether they liked their boss (1,260 respondents) and what they liked most about their boss (1,020 respondents). Full tables available on request.About GroupTogetherGroupTogether lets teams create heartfelt group greeting cards online, you can even collect money for a gift. Perfect for Boss’s Day, birthdays, farewells and more. No awkwardly chasing a card and envelope around the office. Thousands of card designs to personalise, unlimited messages, send digitally or download as a PDF to print. Trusted by 1M+ users.

