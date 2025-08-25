CommLab India Celebrates 25 Years as a Global Leader in eLearning Solutions

CommLab India 2025 Achievements

CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning and corporate training, proudly celebrates 25 years of innovation, service, and impact in workplace learning.

We’re proud to celebrate 25 years at CommLab India! Shaped by our customers’ trust & our people’s passion, we stay committed to quality, speed, & creativity — transforming learning to drive results.” — Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO of CommLab India

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning and corporate training solutions , proudly marks its 25th anniversary, celebrating a remarkable journey of innovation, service, and impact in the workplace learning industry.Founded in 2000 with a vision to make learning faster, smarter, and more impactful, CommLab India has grown from a small team of passionate educators into one of the world’s most trusted learning partners. Over the past 25 years, the company has collaborated with more than 300 organizations worldwide, empowering their workforce with scalable, high-quality digital training solutions that drive business growth and enhance employee performance.With a portfolio that spans custom eLearning, rapid eLearning development , eLearning translations, and staff augmentation, CommLab India has consistently delivered learning that makes a measurable impact. To date, the company has designed over 11,000 learning hours and deployed more than 50,000 eLearning modules across industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, IT, and financial services. Backed by a team of 150 learning professionals, CommLab India combines human instructional design expertise with generative AI technologies to accelerate training delivery and maximize ROI for its clients.As part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations, CommLab India has received several prestigious global honors that underscore its leadership in the learning space.“This is an incredibly proud moment for all of us at CommLab India,” said Ayesha Habeeb Omer, MBA, PhD, COO & Co-founder. “Our 25-year journey has been shaped by the trust our customers have placed in us and the passion of our people who make innovation possible every single day. While we celebrate the milestones we’ve achieved, we remain deeply committed to quality, speed, and creativity — helping organizations reimagine how learning can unlock potential and transform business outcomes.”“We are proud of our legacy, but we’re even more excited about what’s ahead,” said RK Prasad, MBA, PhD, CEO & Co-founder. “AI and immersive learning are redefining how organizations train their people, and we’re committed to helping them stay ahead of the curve. The future of learning isn’t just about delivering content faster. it’s about unlocking human potential, empowering workforces, and helping businesses thrive in an ever-changing digital world.”Looking ahead, CommLab India is steering toward its ambitious Vision 2025, to be the “Learning Agent for the New World.” By combining AI-powered personalization with immersive learning technologies, the company aims to transform workplace learning into experiences that are personal, scalable, and truly transformative.With 25 years of excellence behind it and a clear vision ahead, CommLab India remains committed to its mission: rapidly transforming knowledge into corporate learning that drives performance, engagement, and growth for enterprises worldwide.About CommLab IndiaSince 2000, CommLab India has been serving 300+ delighted international customers in 37 countries, and ranks FIRST among the top providers of Rapid eLearning and Blended Learning Solutions by eLearning Industry. With its expertise in corporate training, instructional design, and authoring tools, CommLab India offers rapid eLearning solutions for corporate training at speed, scale, and value.CommLab India offers the complete spectrum of online training needs, including:- Converting classroom training to custom eLearning curriculums - Leveraging rapid eLearning to develop digital assets- Converting webinars to eLearning- Designing and delivering microlearning assets- Developing different formats of video- Translating English eLearning courses into 35 international languages- Enhancing internal teams with its staff augmentation services

