Monday, August 25, 2025
CANADA, August 24 - Note: All times local
8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Warsaw, Poland.
Closed to media
11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk.
12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver a brief statement to media alongside the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk.
1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki.
2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with business leaders from the energy industry.
Closed to media
5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Berlin, Germany.
