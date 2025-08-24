Monday, August 25, 2025

CANADA, August 24 - Note: All times local

8:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Warsaw, Poland.

Closed to media

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk.

12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver a brief statement to media alongside the Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk.

1:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki.

2:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with business leaders from the energy industry.

Closed to media

5:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Berlin, Germany.

