AI Project Academy LLC Launches Hands-On AI Learning for Kids

AI Project Academy is offering students a space to explore AI safely, ethically, and creatively.

Empowering students ages 8–12 with real-world, project-based AI education that sparks creativity, critical thinking, safe and ethical innovation.

AI is not just about algorithms, it’s about imagination and responsibility. We want to give children the tools to not only understand how AI works, but also to shape what AI should do for society.” — Dr. Uno Mutlu, CEO

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Project Academy www.aiprojectacademy.com ) announced its launch as the first after school incubator dedicated to equipping children with hands-on, project-based learning in Artificial Intelligence. Future depends on raising a generation that can use AI responsibly to drive projects that spark creativity, critical thinking, and collaboration. By embedding ethics and real-world problem solving into every lesson, the Academy ensures that AI harnessed as a tool to expand human potential rather than replace it. Building on this belief, AI Project Academy's model is grounded in a powerful principle: kids learn best when they explore and build solutions for real-world problems that matter to them and their communities.“Instead of memorizing facts or passively listening to lectures, students take part in carefully designed real-life projects that make AI not only ethical and practical, but also engaging, fun, and deeply meaningful,” said Prof. Gamze Yilmaz, Founder and Chief of Learning.The program offers parents more than just enrichment. It provides a safe environment where children grow curious, thoughtful, and informed about both the capabilities and limitations of AI while learning essential 21st-century skills. “With AI literacy and foundations becoming extremely important, parents see AI Project Academy as an opportunity to give their kids a competitive edge without sacrificing the joy of exploration and authentic learning,” emphasized Gun Karagoz, Founder and CTO.For students, the experience will be transformative. They don’t just learn about AI; they use it responsibly and creatively. Guided by trained instructors, kids work on projects that combine play and purpose: creating interactive stories, experimenting with AI powered pet robots, designing prototypes, or tackling real world projects. These projects foster both confidence and a sense of ownership over learning. “Students leave not only with skills in AI and problem-solving, but also with the entrepreneurial mindset to turn ideas into action,” noted Dr. Burcu Mutlu, Founder and VP.The opportunity also extends to investors. AI Project Academy is a high-growth, scalable business in the rapidly expanding EdTech market. The Academy’s business model creates multiple revenue pathways: after-school programs, summer camps, CURRICULUM and software platforms/licensing and partnerships with schools. “With pilot hubs opening in Reston, VA, Boston, MA, and Houston, TX, the company is positioned to expand nationally while tapping into a growing demand from parents seeking future-ready learning opportunities,” said Cagri Peker, MBA, Head of Marketing."Early interest has shown strong potential for community adoption, with schools, educators, and families eager to participate in programs that prepare children for an AI-driven economy", added Dr. Rahsan Bozkurt, Founder and CFO.A Differentiated ApproachUnlike many EdTech programs, AI Project Academy integrates curriculum and technology from real-world industry practices. Its FOUNDERS bring expertise spanning education, energy innovation, finance, advanced technology, instructional design and entrepreneurship. This diverse leadership allows the Academy to continuously evolve the curriculum with real-world relevance while ensuring programs remain accessible to young learners. Every course is rooted in the principle that AI should be a tool to amplify human creativity and thinking, not replace it.A Vision for Scale and ImpactLooking ahead, AI Project Academy aims to become a trusted partner for schools and families across the U.S. The roadmap includes establishing regional hubs, expanding curriculum into middle and high schools, and developing digital platforms that allow students anywhere to participate in AI-enhanced project-based learning. In the long term, the Academy envisions building a global community of educators, parents, and students working together to shape an ethical, creative, and entrepreneurial approach to AI in early education.“Parents often ask how to prepare their kids for a future where AI is everywhere. AI Project Academy’s answer is simple: start now, start small, and start with projects that kids care about. By critically engaging with these tools, children gain not just skills and confidence but also the ethical mindset to use AI responsibly.”Call to Action:AI Project Academy invites parents, educators, and investors to join the mission of shaping the next generation of AI leaders. Enrollment for the upcoming pilot program is now open. For investors, partnership opportunities are available to scale the Academy into new regions and support growth in the booming EdTech and AI markets.For more information, visit www.aiprojectacademy.com

