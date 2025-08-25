ResetData Launches Australia's Most Powerful Public Sovereign AI Supercomputer

ResetData CEOs Bass Salah and Marcel Zalloua ResetData's AI-F1 in Melbourne

Today marks Australia's arrival as a true AI powerhouse. As an Australian-owned company, we're not just launching a supercomputer – we're launching Australia’s AI future.” — Bass Salah, Joint CEO of ResetData.

AUSTRALIA, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian-owned technology leader ResetData, backed by ASX-listed Centuria Capital Group, today officially launched Australia’s most powerful sovereign public AI supercomputer in the Melbourne CBD, marking a break-through for onshore on-demand AI capabilities.The AI-F1 supercomputer is the most powerful public GPU cluster in Australia built on NVIDIA H200s, delivering unprecedented artificial intelligence, machine learning, and large language model capabilities to Australian businesses and government.The vision for AI-F1 was brought to life by more than 350 people which included the creation of 12 new full time jobs. At full capacity, AI-F1 will stand as the most powerful public GPU-cluster supercomputer in Australia, surpassing the capabilities of existing systems such as Gadi and Setonix in Australia. It can perform twice as many AI-specific calculations as the nation’s current public supercomputing infrastructure, setting a new benchmark for innovation and performance.“Today marks Australia's arrival as a true AI powerhouse,” said Bass Salah, Joint CEO of ResetData. “As a proudly Australian-owned company, we're not just launching a supercomputer – we're launching Australia’s AI future. Our AI-F1 Factory puts cutting-edge AI capabilities directly into the hands of government and businesses, ensuring they can compete globally while keeping their data protected and onshore.”“Australia's legacy data centres already consume more than 47 billion litres of freshwater a year – that’s the equivalent of 18,800 Olympic sized swimming pools - and more energy than South Australia. With Australia’s national data centre fleet set to double by 2030, and AI workloads being ten times more resource-intensive than cloud workloads, a more sustainable path to AI is critical and ResetData is delivering it.”To celebrate the launch of AI-F1, ResetData has launched a national competition designed to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence and find solutions to critical challenges across Health, Housing, Technology and Sustainability.“ResetData is inviting innovators, startups, researchers, and organisations to submit bold ideas that can drive meaningful change in Australian society,” said ResetData Co-CEO Marcel Zalloua.“A panel of esteemed experts including NVIDIA’s ANZ Country Manager, Sudarshan Ramachandran; CommBank’s CIO of Technology, Brendan Hopper; Leading Futurist, Dr Catherine Bell and Australian Comedian and Tech Commentator, Adam Spencer, will join Bass Salah and myself on the selection panel to determine the winning entry, who will receive up to 200 billion AI tokens and mentorship, to help bring their solution to life.”Australian Comedian and Tech Commentator, Adam Spencer, added “we challenge entrants to think big. Could we see an Australian large language model? New ways to uplift our health and wellbeing, or new ideas to address housing affordability?”The competition winners will be announced at the Sydney SXSW Festival during 15-16 October 2025.The total prize package is valued up to approximately $1,000,000. Applications will be accepted until 30 September 2025 at www.resetdata.ai AI-F1 utilises revolutionary liquid immersion cooling technology, delivering up to a 45% reduction in emissions, cutting operational costs by up to 40% compared to legacy data centres, and operating with zero wastewater. It sets a new benchmark for sustainable high-performance computing, offering 10 times better cooling performance in just one-tenth the floorspace of traditional data centres.ResetData's partnership with NVIDIA brings world-class AI infrastructure under Australian ownership and control. AI-F1 enables businesses to deploy AI in production using NVIDIA NIM microservices as part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, with zero capital investment required."ResetData's supercomputer-scale AI Factories are making unprecedented public sovereign AI capabilities available to Australian government and enterprises while addressing these critical sustainability challenges," Sudarshan Ramachandran, Country Manager for Enterprise, ANZ region, NVIDIA.AI-F1 addresses a critical gap in Australia's technology infrastructure. Previously, advanced AI capabilities were limited to a small number of private GPU clusters, creating barriers for most Australian businesses seeking to leverage AI for competitive advantage.Housed in a pre-existing building, the facility's strategic CBD location ensures minimal latency for critical applications, while ResetData's comprehensive AI Marketplace provides instant access to pre-built, pre-trained and NVIDIA-certified AI solutions across accounting, legal, retail, technology, and engineering sectors.ResetData’s clients include the University of New South Wales, University of Adelaide, Australian Institute of Machine Learning, and world-class Australian AI developers including Soulbotix and CallD.About ResetDataResetData is more than AI infrastructure – it’s a strategic enabler and protector of Australia’s digital and economic future. By delivering sovereign, onshore AI capabilities, it ensures we can lead with our own intelligence, protect national assets, and build resilience into critical systems. In a world increasingly shaped by AI, ResetData offers local control, speed, and scalability – unlocking progress across sectors.From energy and infrastructure to education and finance, ResetData supports Australia’s most vital industries with dependable and secure AI infrastructure that fuels innovation and economic strength.ResetData is the only sovereign NVIDIA Cloud Partner in Australia, a Dell Titanium Partner and is 50% owned by Centuria Capital Group. It aims to deliver AI infrastructure across Australia's major business centres.About NVIDIAAn NVIDIA AI Factory is a full-stack solution that empowers organisations to generate intelligence at a game-changing scale. Purpose-built with NVIDIA accelerated computing, networking and optimised AI software, NVIDIA AI Factories simplify the entire AI life cycle into one seamless pipeline.About CommBankWe are Australia’s largest bank serving more than 18 million customers. We provide retail and commercial banking services predominantly in Australia and in New Zealand through our subsidiary, ASB. Our products and services are provided through our divisions, Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and ASB New Zealand.Our strategy, to build tomorrow's bank today for our customers, reflects our commitment to use the strength of CBA to support our customers, invest in our communities and provide strength and stability for the broader economy.References:• Submer: Highly Efficient, Sustainable Solutions for Datacenters that Make sense, https://www.top500.org/news/submer-highly-efficient-sustainable-solutions-for-datacenters-that-make-sense/ • Scientific American, What Do Google’s AI Answers Cost the Environment?, Allison Pasrshall and Ben Guarino, 22.06.24• Mordor Intelligence™ Industry Reports, Study Of Data Center Water Consumption In Australia Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends &

