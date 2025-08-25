ConnectM Reports Q1 2025 Results, Highlights Growth, Deleveraging, and Uplisting Progress

Revenue up 67% YoY, gross margins expand, liabilities reduced by $15M+ as Company advances major exchange up-listing plans

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CNTM) (“ConnectM” or the “Company”), a high-growth technology company on the leading edge of the modern energy economy, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 23, 2025. You can download our Q1 2025 Form 10-Q here The Company also provided shareholders with an update on its ongoing balance sheet improvements, liability reduction, and upcoming uplisting and registration initiatives.Message to StockholdersQ1 was an important step forward for ConnectM. We not only delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth of 67%, but we also improved profitability metrics, with gross margin expanding to 33.5%. Our deleveraging actions are equally significant — we reduced more than $15 million in liabilities between Q1 and Q2, issuing equity at prices well above where the stock traded during our Nasdaq transition.These actions have strengthened our balance sheet and increased stockholder equity, positioning us to move aggressively toward our next milestones: returning to SEC compliance after filing our Q2 2025 Form 10-Q following by a planned OTCQB up-listing by October. We view this up-listing as a key enabler of broader institutional participation and improved liquidity for our shareholders--positioning the Company to pursue its targeted major market up-listing in 2025.ConnectM remains committed to executing its strategy across electrification, distributed energy, logistics, and IoT. With the foundation we have built, we believe the next several quarters will mark a period of meaningful operational progress and capital markets transformation.First Quarter 2025 Highlights• Revenue: $9.0 million, up 67.3% year-over-year, keeping the Company on track to achieve first-half 2025 guidance of $17.5 million.• Gross Profit: $3.0 million with gross margin improving to 33.5%, compared to 29.8% in Q1 2024.• Interest Expense: $493,464, representing 5.5% of revenue, down from 9.5% in Q1 2024.• Non-Cash Expenses: $3.7 million, primarily related to the 3(a)(10) settlement ($2.7 million) and the terminated forward purchase agreement ($971,000).• SG&A: 70% of revenue versus 56% in Q1 2024; excluding one-time items of $1.3 million (stock-based compensation, investor relations marketing, and 2024 audit fees), SG&A was under $5.0 million or 55.5% of revenue.• Reduced liabilities by $2.63 million through issuing 6.4 million shares at $0.40/share.About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.ConnectM is a constellation of technology-driven businesses powering the modern energy economy. Through its Owned Service Network, Managed Solutions, Logistics, and Transportation segments, the Company delivers AI-powered electrification, distributed energy, last-mile delivery, and industrial IoT solutions to customers worldwide.For more information, visit www.connectm.com Forward-Looking StatementsCautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding our future financial performance and our strategy, expansion plans, future operations, future operating results, estimated revenues, losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "continue," "project" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. We caution you that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, we caution you that the forward-looking statements regarding the Company contained in this press release are subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 18, 2024. Such filing identifies and addresses other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ConnectM is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

