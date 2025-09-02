Father Challenges ADHD Label in Bold New Book on Childhood and Parenting

Roman Wyden, host of the ADHD IS OVER Podcast ADHD IS OVER Book Cover ADHD IS OVER Badge

Roman Wyden’s decade of research aligns with recent New York Times reporting, offering parents a groundbreaking perspective on ADHD and family well-being.

An ADHD diagnosis is like a family's check engine light.” — Roman Wyden

OJAI, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Roman Wyden’s seven-year-old son was diagnosed with ADHD in 2016, he felt immediate skepticism. Rather than accepting the diagnosis at face value, Wyden trusted his instincts and embarked on a ten-year journey to uncover the deeper truth behind the label. His findings—recently echoed in The New York Times Magazine article “Have We Been Thinking About ADHD All Wrong?” by Paul Tough—are revealed in his bold new book ADHD IS OVER, launching October 2025.

Wyden, a filmmaker turned parenting advocate, spent close to a decade interviewing the world’s leading experts in mental health, neuroscience, and child development on his acclaimed podcast ADHD IS OVER and for a documentary film of the same name. His guest list includes luminaries such as Dr. Gabor Maté, Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, Dr. Steven Porges, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. Peter A. Levine, and Dr. Erica Komisar—each offering unique insights into the complexities of childhood behavior and emotional development.

In his new book, Wyden reframes the ADHD diagnosis not as a disorder, but as a signal that something in a child’s environment—or family system—requires attention. “An ADHD diagnosis is like a family's check engine light,”Wyden says. “It doesn’t mean the child is broken. It means we need to open the hood and look deeper.”

Experts are already praising Wyden’s work. Dr. Marilyn Wedge, family therapist and author of A Disease Called Childhood, states: “Honest, powerful, well-researched and readable, this is the best parent guide I’ve read on ADHD. If your child has been diagnosed with ADHD, you owe it to the child to read this book.”

With ADHD diagnoses and prescriptions on the rise worldwide, Wyden’s book arrives at a pivotal cultural moment—challenging conventional wisdom, offering hope to parents, and sparking a global conversation about what children truly need to thrive.

The book launches October 2025 and will be available on all major online platforms. For more information, visit www.adhdisover.com.

ADHD IS OVER - Documentary Teaser

