Introducing 'Reflections on Policy, Economics, and Social Justice'

Markets are not ideologies—they are tools. They reflect the values we embed in them.” — RJ Spillere

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roggiero J. Spillere, Professor of Economics and policy scholar, has launched a new Substack newsletter, 'Reflections on Policy, Economics, and Social Justice ,' offering sharp commentary on the forces shaping today’s world. The weekly column blends academic rigor, professional insight, and personal reflection to spark debate on issues that cut across economics, politics, and society.Spillere’s approach draws on three decades of experience as a global executive in asset management and his current doctoral research in Law and Policy. His writing is guided by a free-market philosophy and a belief in the importance of liberty, responsibility, and fairness in economic and political life.“Economics doesn’t live in a vacuum,” Spillere said. “It influences how people work, live, and find opportunity. My aim is to connect ideas to everyday life -whether that means analyzing trade policy, critiquing government programs, or questioning how social justice can be reconciled with free-market principles.”Topics readers can expect include:• How public policy decisions ripple into communities and markets,• The balance between government responsibility and individual freedom,• The future of education, technology, and global governance, and• Reflections on justice, human dignity, and the lessons of economic history.Recent column headings include:- A Test Run for Occupation: Trump’s National Guard Deployments and the Future of American Democracy,- Democratizing Wealth: Why Your 401(k) Deserves More Than Stocks and Bonds,- The Price Tag of Peace with Putin: Costs We’ll Pay for Decades, and- A Capitalism Worth Caring About.By combining policy analysis with accessible writing, Spillere seeks to engage academics, policymakers, and thoughtful citizens in a conversation about how societies can flourish without losing sight of freedom and accountability.Readers can subscribe to 'Reflections on Policy, Economics, and Social Justice' at: https://roggierojspillere.substack.com About Roger SpillereRoggiero J. Spillere is a Professor of Economics, a retired global executive, and a doctoral student in Law and Policy at Northeastern University. With more than 30 years of experience in international markets and leadership roles in Boston, Hong Kong, London, and Tokyo, he brings a global lens to questions of economics, governance, and social justice.Media Contact:Roger SpillereEmail: rjspillere@mac.comSubstack: https://roggierojspillere.substack.com

