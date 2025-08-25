UN Blockchain Week: Decentralized Innovation in AI, Crypto, Space, Energy and Leadership Aligns with UN General Assembly

UN Blockchain Week: Sept 17-28 During UNGA 80 UNBlockchainWeek.com The Porter Brothers, David Porter and Bruce Porter Jr.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UN Blockchain Week returns to New York City from September 17-28, 2025, coinciding with the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80) to advance global conversations on blockchain's role in solving pressing challenges. Led by the Porter Brothers— Bruce Porter Jr. and David Porter—this decentralized event series brings together factions from AI, cryptocurrency, space exploration, energy, and leadership, fostering inclusive partnerships for sustainable progress.The program includes workshops, panels, exhibitions, and networking opportunities that explore decentralized technologies' applications in real-world scenarios, such as AI ethics, crypto for social good, space blockchain initiatives, renewable energy models, and ethical tech leadership. By running alongside UNGA, the event amplifies discussions on global issues, attracting innovators who can contribute to international agendas.Bruce Porter Jr. and David Porter have been working tirelessly with partners like Space DAO to deliver a decentralized format that empowers all participants. "UN Blockchain Week democratizes access to cutting-edge ideas, uniting diverse communities in AI, crypto, space, energy, and leadership to create tangible solutions," said Bruce Porter Jr., co-organizer and blockchain visionary. "Our collaboration with Space DAO and others ensures every voice is heard, without centralized gatekeeping."Key highlights feature major events with strong early interest, including those already surpassing 200 registrations:1) Washington Elite Investment Summit - UNGA Edition: Set for September 22, 2025, from 9 AM to 3 PM in Times Square, NYC, this summit focuses on blockchain and crypto investment strategies, drawing investors, funds, and industry leaders for panels and deal-making sessions.2) Washington Elite Gala - UN Blockchain Week: An exclusive evening event on September 24, 2025, in NYC, serving as an awards ceremony and charity gala to celebrate blockchain achievements, following daytime summits and offering premium networking.3) BitcoinPalooza: A high-energy gathering spotlighting Bitcoin innovations, DeFi, and crypto trends, with interactive demos and expert talks, attracting over 1,000 registrants eager for hands-on engagement.4) Metaverse Land Rush: Hosted in Times Square, this session on virtual real estate and metaverses has over 200 pre-registrants, featuring immersive explorations of decentralized digital worlds.5) Fusion Fashion Tech Summit: Merging blockchain with creative industries, this event boasts robust registration, appealing to tech and art enthusiasts through innovative showcases.These events build on the success of prior gatherings, where thousands of participants lauded the collaborative vibe. The decentralized structure allows independent hosts to contribute under the UN Blockchain Week banner, promoting broad perspectives.UN Blockchain Week aligns with UNGA's high-level week, where influential figures will address global priorities. Notable UNGA speakers include U.S. President Donald J. Trump on September 23, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva opening the debate on September 23, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on September 23, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on September 24. UN Secretary-General António Guterres will also deliver key addresses, alongside other heads of state and dignitaries discussing themes like climate action and sustainable development—areas where blockchain offers innovative tools.Register via the official Luma page at https://lu.ma/UNBlockchainWeek to view the schedule and secure spots. For full details, visit https://UNBlockchainWeek.com About UN Blockchain WeekUN Blockchain Week is an annual decentralized event series in New York City during UNGA, dedicated to blockchain advancements in AI, crypto, space, energy, and leadership. It connects global experts for education, networking, and innovation.

