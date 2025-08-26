Novogain AI Launches Context-Specific Platform to Address AI Project Failure

Teams collaborating with Novogain AI to accelerate learning, innovation, and measurable performance improvement. The Novogain AI platform dashboard provides leaders with real-time insights, tailored recommendations, and measurable ROI tracking. Marko Kesti, founder of Novogain AI and pioneer of human capital productivity research.

OULU, FINLAND, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent MIT study revealed that nearly 95% of AI projects fail because they lack a deep understanding of organizational context.Novogain AI, a next-generation SaaS platform, addresses this critical gap. By combining reinforcement learning AI (RL-AI) with over 20 years of management research and empirical data from real organizations, Novogain AI creates a digital twin of every team. This context-specific approach enables organizations to generate actionable insights, accelerate learning, and deliver measurable improvements in both human and financial performance.A Timely Solution for Modern ChallengesOrganizations today are under pressure to adapt to technological disruption, market volatility, and evolving workforce expectations. Traditional development programs often fall short because they lack real-time feedback and contextual intelligence.“Many organizations have invested heavily in AI, but without deeper context understanding, these tools fail to deliver sustainable results,” says Marko Kesti, Docent in Human Capital Productivity and CEO of Novogain AI. “Our platform translates organizational context into actionable, measurable guidance that leaders and teams can trust.”Science-Driven ProductivityAt the core of Novogain AI is the Quality of Work Life (QWL) index, a scientifically validated framework that transforms employee experiences into a quantitative performance metric. This index measures both team performance and learning capacity, giving organizations a data-driven foundation for targeted development actions.The QWL method also identifies three key drivers of a team’s ability to learn and perform:FE – Feeling of Safety: Trust and security that enable open communicationYI – Yield of Interaction: The quality and productivity of team collaborationPL – Personal Learning and Growth: The sense of progress and development experienced by individualsEarly Impact and AdoptionOrganizations piloting Novogain AI in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services have reported early improvements in:-Employee engagement and collaboration-Adaptability to organizational and market changes-Reduced absenteeism and HR-related risks-Better alignment of leadership practices with strategic objectivesBuilt on Trust and ComplianceData privacy and compliance are critical when implementing AI. Novogain AI meets the strictest GDPR and data privacy standards. Employee data is fully pseudonymized and securely processed, and only aggregated team-level insights are used to guide decision-making. This ensures organizations can leverage AI-driven insights with full confidence in their compliance and trust safeguards..About Novogain AINovogain AI is the result of more than a decade of research and development in organizational psychology, human capital productivity, and applied AI. The platform empowers organizations to scale evidence-based leadership practices, build adaptive teams, and drive measurable, sustainable performance improvements.For More InformationLearn more at novogain.ai

