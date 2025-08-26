Novogain AI Launches Context-Specific Platform to Address AI Project Failure

Submit Release
Combining reinforcement learning AI with over 20 years of research, Novogain AI introduces platform designed to help organizations improve human performance

For years, companies have known what a learning organization should look like. What they haven’t had is a practical, scalable way to make it happen.”
— Marko Kesti
OULU, FINLAND, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent MIT study revealed that nearly 95% of AI projects fail because they lack a deep understanding of organizational context.

Novogain AI, a next-generation SaaS platform, addresses this critical gap. By combining reinforcement learning AI (RL-AI) with over 20 years of management research and empirical data from real organizations, Novogain AI creates a digital twin of every team. This context-specific approach enables organizations to generate actionable insights, accelerate learning, and deliver measurable improvements in both human and financial performance.

A Timely Solution for Modern Challenges

Organizations today are under pressure to adapt to technological disruption, market volatility, and evolving workforce expectations. Traditional development programs often fall short because they lack real-time feedback and contextual intelligence.
“Many organizations have invested heavily in AI, but without deeper context understanding, these tools fail to deliver sustainable results,” says Marko Kesti, Docent in Human Capital Productivity and CEO of Novogain AI. “Our platform translates organizational context into actionable, measurable guidance that leaders and teams can trust.”

Science-Driven Productivity

At the core of Novogain AI is the Quality of Work Life (QWL) index, a scientifically validated framework that transforms employee experiences into a quantitative performance metric. This index measures both team performance and learning capacity, giving organizations a data-driven foundation for targeted development actions.

The QWL method also identifies three key drivers of a team’s ability to learn and perform:
FE – Feeling of Safety: Trust and security that enable open communication
YI – Yield of Interaction: The quality and productivity of team collaboration
PL – Personal Learning and Growth: The sense of progress and development experienced by individuals

Early Impact and Adoption

Organizations piloting Novogain AI in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and professional services have reported early improvements in:
-Employee engagement and collaboration
-Adaptability to organizational and market changes
-Reduced absenteeism and HR-related risks
-Better alignment of leadership practices with strategic objectives

Built on Trust and Compliance

Data privacy and compliance are critical when implementing AI. Novogain AI meets the strictest GDPR and data privacy standards. Employee data is fully pseudonymized and securely processed, and only aggregated team-level insights are used to guide decision-making. This ensures organizations can leverage AI-driven insights with full confidence in their compliance and trust safeguards..

About Novogain AI

Novogain AI is the result of more than a decade of research and development in organizational psychology, human capital productivity, and applied AI. The platform empowers organizations to scale evidence-based leadership practices, build adaptive teams, and drive measurable, sustainable performance improvements.

