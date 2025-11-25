Study Reveals Barriers to Team Performance — AI Model Delivers €3,418 Productivity Gain per Employee

DI, HTT, Dosentti Marko Kesti The Five Most Significant Barriers to Team Performance Welcome to Novogain AI assistant

New research shows how structural leadership barriers reduce performance — and how new Novogain AI unlocks measurable ROI.

Supervisors are squeezed between short-term performance pressure and a chronic lack of time. They know they should invest in people leadership, but the system pushes them toward firefighting.”” — Marko Kesti

OULU, FINLAND, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new national study of 227 HR managers and frontline supervisors from Finnish companies and social and healthcare organizations reveals a pattern that many leaders intuitively recognize but rarely quantify: organizations are structurally preventing their own teams from succeeding.The findings highlight a decisive imbalance between traditional financial steering and the modern leadership capabilities required to maintain performance, wellbeing, and retention. To solve these obstacles, Novogain AI was developed — enabling every organization to apply the most effective development tools to improve productivity in a sustainable and measurable way.The Five Most Significant Barriers to Team Performance The respondents identified five critical obstacles that consistently undermine team effectiveness across industries:Team leaders lack time to solve team problems (18.9%)Management systems prioritize cost over people (16.7%)Insufficient human leadership skills among supervisors (16.3%)Leadership and well-being work is not implemented systematically at the team level (11.1%)Lack of tools for systematic team development (9.0%)These findings paint a clear picture: supervisors are held responsible for team performance, yet the organizational system makes it nearly impossible for them to succeed. Novogain AI was created specifically to solve these barriers. With it, organizations can now access the most effective leadership development tools and improve productivity in a sustainable, long-term manner.“Leaders know what matters — the system doesn’t allow them to do it”Leadership researcher and Novogain AI founder Marko Kesti describes the problem as systemic rather than individual:“Supervisors are squeezed between short-term performance pressure and a chronic lack of time. They know they should invest in people leadership, but the system pushes them toward firefighting. When leadership becomes reactive, QWL drops, stress increases, and productivity declines.”Kesti’s 20 years of research have yielded a human capital production model demonstrating how leadership behavior shapes a team’s effective working time, wellbeing, and financial performance. The study’s results align precisely with this dynamic: when QWL falls, productivity follows.Turning Point: AI-Driven Leadership SupportTo address these long-standing barriers, Kesti’s team developed Novogain AI, a research-based leadership assistant that builds a digital twin of each team. The solution analyzes team dynamics, predicts the productivity impact of potential leadership actions, and recommends the most effective strategies for both wellbeing and performance.Unlike traditional leadership training, Novogain AI provides:Real-time guidance tailored to each teamEvidence-based practices validated through reinforcement learningFinancial impact forecasts using the human capital modelClear prioritization, recommending only 1–4 high-ROI actions at a time“Leadership development often fails because it’s generic. Novogain makes it personal, situational, and financially transparent,” Kesti says.Case: The Wellbeing Services County of Kainuu— A 3,900-Employee Systemic TurnaroundOne of the clearest demonstrations of Kesti’s research in practice comes from The Wellbeing Services County of Kainuu (Kainuu), a major public organization in North-East Finland.Over a two-year period, Kainuu implemented systematic QWL measurement and leadership development practices structured around Kesti’s research and aligned with Novogain’s methodology.Performance ResultsTeam performance increased from 54.9% to 64.7% in two years.QWL was measured across all 3,900 employees using a comprehensive, organization-wide surveyDirect Financial BenefitsThe development program generated significant, measurable improvements:€8.9M reduction in personnel costs€2.1M savings in purchased services€1.6M lower spending on materials and supplies€0.73M reduction in disability-related paymentsTotal documented benefit: €13.33 million.Impact per Employee (FTE)To express the gain in a way decision-makers can benchmark across organizations:(€M 13.33)/(3,900 employees) = €3,418 per employeeIn practice, this means each employee generated €3,418 in annual value through improved leadership, reduced structural time (Ax), and stronger team functioning.Operational & Safety ImprovementsBeyond financial benefits, Kainuu achieved notable operational improvements:Near-miss incidents were cut in halfEmployee load indicators dropped to one-thirdThese changes reflect healthier teams, more sustainable work rhythms, and stronger organizational reliability.“The Kainuu case shows that leadership development pays off when it’s systematic. When supervisors receive structured support and teams are guided with evidence, performance and cost improvements follow naturally,” Kesti emphasizes.Why This Matters NowAcross Europe and globally, organizations face a convergence of challenges:rising sick leaveworkforce shortagesaging populationspressure to increase productivity with limited resourcesThe study shows that the issue is not a lack of motivation — it is the absence of a leadership system that enables supervisors to succeed.Novogain AI addresses this gap by integrating:QWL method for measuring human performanceTeam level digital twin modellingReinforcement learning AI for leadership guidanceTeam-level ROI forecasting to support sustainable productivityThis makes Novogain one of the first AI solutions to explicitly connect leadership behaviour, wellbeing data, and financial performance in real time.A New Era for People-Centric ProductivityKesti argues that the future of organizational competitiveness depends on how well companies combine human expertise with data-driven guidance.“Organizations want to improve their teams, but supervisors lack the system. Novogain AI enables leaders to act with confidence — not with more work, but with smarter work.”When working conditions improve, better wellbeing follows — not the other way around.With evidence from both the nationwide survey and the Kainuu transformation, the message is clear: people-centric leadership is no longer a philosophy — it is a measurable competitive advantage

Introduction video showing Novogain AI key features

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.